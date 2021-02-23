Afghanistan: Winterization Response Dashboard (1 - 15 February 2021)

The Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI) Cluster, in collaboration with the Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees (MORR), are providing targeted winterization assistance to IDPs, returnees, and acutely vulnerable people across the country in effort to save lives and mitigate vulnerabilities associated with the winter season.

Over 18 partners are involved in the winterization response across the country, all prioritizing a range of solutions including provision of fuel and heaters, winter clothing, blankets, shelter insulation kits and rental support.