Afghanistan: Winterization Evaluation 2019-2020 - An Evaluation of Winterization Needs and the 2019/2020 ES/NFI Winterization Response (June 2020)

SUMMARY

Context

After 40 years of continued crisis, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies, driven by escalating conflict and devastating natural disasters. Shocks and disruptions have depleted the resilience of displaced, host, and disaster-affected households. Throughout the year it is difficult for households to meet their basic needs, but the harsh winter conditions in Afghanistan, where monthly temperatures can reach as low as - 12.1 degrees centigrade, have left many households in severe need.

In response to the persistent need for winterization, the Emergency Shelter/Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) Cluster in Afghanistan, in coordination with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (GoIRA) through the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), released a Joint Winterization Strategy in July 2019 aimed to assist 95,350 vulnerable families with support for the winter season from November 2019 to February 2020. The strategy prioritized a set of solutions, including adequate shelter, heating, NFIs, winter clothing, food assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and medicine and health supplies. The strategy was supported by both bilateral donors and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) with a total of $19.2 million USD, and by GoIRA with $2.4 million USD, ultimately reaching 71,405 households during the 2019/2020 winter period.

With the winter being a recurrent annual challenge, this assessment was aimed to assess the effectiveness, impact, and challenges of the 2019/2020 ES/NFI winterization response and identify areas for improvement for the 2020/2021 strategy. In particular, this assessment evaluated cash, voucher, and in-kind assistance distributed by multiple ES/NFI partner organizations.

Assessment

The assessment was comprised of three tools, including both quantitative and qualitative methodologies, at different levels of analysis: 1) a statistically representative household survey conducted with 4,899 beneficiary and nonbeneficiary households, representative by region, modality of assistance (restricted cash, unrestricted cash, voucher and in-kind) and displacement status, with a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error; 2) 44 structured key informant interviews (KIIs) with key representatives from implementing partners, providing indicative data on beneficiary selection and aid distribution, and 3) 34 semi-structured KIIs with coordinators at national and regional level from the ES/NFI Cluster, UNOCHA, Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), and GoIRA’s MoRR and Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA officers). Data collection and analysis took place from 19 May to 28 June 2020.