Afghanistan: WHO providing assistance to fight COVID-19 amidst protracted humanitarian crisis

Ravaged by decades of war, socioeconomic instability and insecurity, Afghanistan is in a protracted humanitarian crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic and the continued rise in cases, has made things worse.

Thanks to its donors WHO’s work in the country during the crisis has been multifaceted.

WHO has supported the training and capacity-building of the Kabul Ambulance Service to ensure staff practise effective infection prevention and control measures.

To date, WHO has built the capacity of 190 teams on COVID-19 case definition, specimen collection, case investigation and advising confirmed cases on further course of action.

WHO has been supporting the training and capacity-building of points of entry (PoE) staff on screening and provision of health awareness. So far, 328 PoE staff have been trained, while a total of 1 792 890 travellers have been screened at various PoEs and provincial check points, through WHO’s support.

When the pandemic began, there was no COVID-19 testing capacity in Afghanistan. WHO has since supported the Ministry of Public Health in expanding and establishing 12 COVID-19 testing laboratories across the country. WHO has also provided testing equipment and supplies to ensure smooth operation of these facilities, as well as trained 149 laboratory staff.

To ensure designated COVID-19 hospitals and staff are able to perform to best of their ability, WHO has provided the Ministry with essential COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment for isolation centres and ICUs. WHO has also supported the training of 1509 health workers on case management and intensive care and 960 health workers on infection prevention and control.