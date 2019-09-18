Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (9 - 15 September 2019)

Northeast: Fighting in Baghlan, Kunduz and Badakhshan

The security situation remained tense in the northeast as armed clashes continued between the Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF) and the Taliban in Baghlan and Kunduz. In Kunduz, the Taliban reportedly took control of the district administration centre in Archi district causing displacement to surrounding villages. Access of humanitarian actors to the area has been negotiated and two assessment teams have been deployed to analyse the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

During the past week, conflict continued in Jorm district, Badakhshan province which according to the Government resulted in the displacement of more than 4,200 people to the centre of Jorm district. Also, around 2,800 people were displaced to Rostaq district during recent fighting in Darqad and Yangi Qala districts in Takhar province. Humanitarian organisations will conduct a needs assessment to inform the response.

Last week, around 10,745 IDPs affected by conflict were verified by inter-agency assessment teams in Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces as being in need of humanitarian assistance. 5,187 IDPs displaced by conflict received assistance in Baghlan and Takhar province. The main roads reopened last week which will enable aid agencies to deliver food and relief items from Mazar-e-Sharif to Pul-e Khumri and Kunduz city where a large number of IDPs are in need of humanitarian assistance.

North: Clashes in Balkh and Faryab

In the north, clashes between Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and ANSF in Balkh and Faryab provinces continued. During the past week, inter-agency teams verified 1,036 IDPs in Balkh, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul, Samangan and Faryab provinces who were previously displaced by the fighting and are in humanitarian need. In Balkh and Faryab provinces, most IDPs were recently displaced, while in Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Samangan provinces, the majority of IDPs were displaced in the last three to six months.

East: Almost 4,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Military operations in Surkh Rod and Achin districts in Nangarhar province and in Sar Kani district in Kunar province continued. 14 joint assessment teams verified 6,111 people who were displaced by conflict on 29 August in Surkh Rod district in Nangarhar and are in need of humanitarian assistance. 3,822 people were reached with food, relief items, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies in Nangarhar, Kunar, and Laghman provinces during the last week.

Centre: 1,400 people displaced due to clashes

Between 9 and 11 September, around 1,400 people were displaced from the Deh Afghanan area in Maidan Wardak province due to clashes between NSAGs and the ANSF. While the situation in the Central Highlands is reportedly calm, the Patoo and Kajran districts in Daykundi province, and Kahmard and Shibar districts in Bamyan province are reportedly tense due to NSAG activities.

Some 707 people in Parwan province, who were affected by heavy rainfall and flash floods on 2 September were reached with humanitarian assistance and 259 IDPs were assisted with relief items, WASH and cash on 12 September. Humanitarian partners also identified 1,701 IDPs affected by conflict who will receive assistance in the coming days.

West: Civilians reportedly killed by mines

The security situation in Farah province remained volatile. Last week, an unspecified number of civilians were reportedly killed by landmines planted along the Hirat-Ghor highway. On 12 September, inter-agency assessment teams identified 588 IDPs affected by conflict in Hirat city and Injil district in Hirat province, and in Chaghcharan city in Ghor province who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

South: 311 schools are closed, new polio case reported

Clashes continued in Uruzgan, Hilmand, Zabul and Kandahar provinces. On 11 September, construction of a new girls’ school began with the help of the UN. Once completed, the school will support education for approximately 1,000 girls. In the south, the academic year starts on September, but 311 schools remain closed in the region, depriving 127,733 students of an education. The closure of schools was mainly due to insecurity, logistical constraints, lack of government capacity and the absence of teachers.

On 11 September, one new polio case was confirmed in Tirinkot district in Uruzgan province. This year, 16 polio cases have been reported with 15 of these cases in the south. Inter-agency assessments were ongoing in Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Zaranj in Nimroz and Qalat in Zabul provinces and more than 600 IDPs were identified as being in need of humanitarian assistance during the last week.

Coordination

Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO)/Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) preparations are well underway. Preliminary data for the REACH-coordinated Whole of Afghanistan Assessment was presented to the Inter Cluster Coordination Team last week. A workshop is planned in the coming days to finalise parameters for the 2020 HNO.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Ridley, Head of Office, OCHA Afghanistan, ridleyi@un.org

Noroarisoa Rakotomalala, Deputy Head of Office, OCHA Afghanistan, rakotomalala@un.org

Linda Tom, Public Information Officer, OCHA Afghanistan, toml@un.org, Cell: +93 79300 11 10