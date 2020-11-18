Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (9 - 15 November 2020)

South: Fighting continued with civilian casualties

Armed clashes between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand, and Uruzgan provinces. In Hilmand province fighting that started on 11 October continued in Lashkargah city mainly in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy and Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali districts. The road connecting Lashkargah to Nawa-e-Barakzaiy, Lashkargah to Kandahar and Nawa-e-Barkzaiy, Nade-e-Ali and Nahr-e-Saraj remained closed due to the presence of illegal checkpoints and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and damage to culverts.

In Kandahar province, fighting was ongoing in Maywand, Zheray and Panjwayi districts. Several civilians’ homes were reportedly damaged in Arghandab and Maywand districts due to armed clashes and vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices(VBIED). Telephone networks remain down and the main roads connecting Kandahar city and Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zheray districts are partially open but with a high threat of IEDs, especially in Deh Lavour, Nagahan and Shohen in addition to many culverts destroyed, leading civilians to use alternate roads.

On 7 November, five civilians were killed and one wounded by an IED detonation in Arghandab district. On 8 November, four civilians were reportedly killed and 13 wounded including women and children by a VBIED in the Maywand District Administrative Center. The incident also resulted in partial damage to the nearby Maywand health facility. On 11 November, four women were reportedly killed when a rocket hit a house in Sangi Hesar village in Zheray district.

In Uruzgan province, sporadic armed clashes were ongoing in Dehrawud and Gizab districts. The roads connecting Dehrawud to Gizab districts are currently closed due to the presence of IEDs and destroyed culverts and civilians are using alternative roads. On 8 November, three civilians were reportedly killed and another wounded in Dehrawud district.