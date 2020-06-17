Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (8 June – 14 June 2020)

Northeast: Fighting displaced 700 people in Takhar province

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

Ongoing fighting in Farkhar, Eshkmesh and Khwaja Bahawuddin districts reportedly resulted in displacement of 100 families (700 people) to Taloqan city of Takhar province.

During the reporting period, 1,064 people affected by flash floods were reached with humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: Over 17,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting continued between the ANSF and an NSAG across east mostly in Nangarhar province.

On 14 June, a civilian was killed and several others injured when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Behsud district in Nangarhar province.

In Kunar province, a humanitarian partner provided relief items to 693 people affected by conflict. In Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces, 16,422 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme. Interagency assessment teams identified 126 people to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days across the east. In Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, 1,477 people were identified to receive food in the coming days under WFP’s seasonal support programme.

In addition, 4,648 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 226 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 1,512 people received humanitarian assistance in Faryab

Clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued across north.

On 9 June, 16 workers were reportedly killed in a coal mine blast in Dara-e-Suf-e-Bala district in Samangan province.

Interagency assessment teams verified 2,506 people affected by conflict in Balkh, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days. In addition, 216 families (about 1,512 people) affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Andkhoy and Maymana districts of Faryab province.

South: Need assessments are ongoing for 800 IDPs in Hilmand

Security situation remains volatile across south with security incidents reported in Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Ongoing clashes in Tarnak Wa Jaldak district in Zabul provinces interrupted humanitarian access and roads connecting Kabul to Kandahar province.

A total of 217 people affected by conflict will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Nad-e-Ali district in Hilmand province. Also, need assessments are ongoing for 800 people displaced by conflict from various districts in Hilmand province.

Centre: 91,000 people received food in Kabul

The security situation remained unstable across the centre.

On 12 June, an attack on a mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers killed four people and injured several others. No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

During the reporting period, 427 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Parwan and Paktya provinces. In addition, WFP provided cash for food to 91,000 vulnerable people in Kabul province.

West: 1,216 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid

In west, the security incidents were mostly observed in Badghis, Ghor and Hirat provinces during the reporting period.

From 7 to 13 June, 6,797 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 6,774 people received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city.

In Badghis and Farah provinces, humanitarian partners assisted 1,216 people affected by conflict. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing in Badghis, Farah and Ghor provinces.

Funding Updates

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund has disbursed US $15.73 million through the third reserve allocation to 22 partners responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan. The 28 grants in this allocation focus on coordination and common services, food security, health, nutrition and protection activities.