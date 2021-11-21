Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (8 - 14 November 2021)

IN THIS ISSUE

Civilians continued to be injured by IEDs in the South

86,429 people identified to receive aid in the North-east

Over 2,000 people received cash assistance in the North

135,184 people received humanitarian assistance in the East

2,346 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the West

Drought-affected people in need of humanitarian aid in Daykundi in the Centre

South: Civilians continued to be injured by IEDs

During the reporting period, 28 civilians including women and children were injured by abandoned Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) in rural areas in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces. On 11 November, 306 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received cash, food, household items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in Kandahar Province. Assessments of vulnerable people in need of winterization aid are ongoing across the south. Wheat seed distribution for 17,400 farmers affected by drought was planned to take place on 15 November. So far, the distribution of wheat seeds for 8,700 drought-affected farmers was completed in Uruzgan, Zabul and Hilmand provinces with distributions in other provinces ongoing. Fertilizer distribution and training for drought-affected farmers are also planned. On 13 November, the Uruzgan COVID-19 provincial hospital suspended its activities due to a shortage of funds and unavailability of medical supplies and equipment. On average the hospital received 10 samples per a day of suspected COVID-19 cases which they sent to Kandahar for confirmation. Several private telecommunication companies resumed their activities in Kajaki, Musa Qala, Nawzad and Sangin Districts in Hilmand Province noting that access to these areas was a challenge in the past due to ongoing conflict and other access restrictions.

North-east: 86,429 people identified to receive aid

Between 7 and 10 November, a road mission to Baghlan Province was conducted to assess the humanitarian situation and strengthen humanitarian coordination. The team visited a Priority of Return and Reintegration site to assess the problems facing returnees in Baghlan-e-Jadidi District. A total of 86,429 vulnerable and food insecure people were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Some 10,500 vulnerable people received food as part of WFP’s seasonal assistance programme in Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Winterization aid began in Jorm, Baharak and Faizabad districts in Badakhshan Province with 7,000 people expected to receive winter support.

North: Over 2,000 people received cash assistance

On 11 November, 3,297 people displaced by conflict in August 2021, including returnees and vulnerable people, were identified by needs assessment teams to be in need of humanitarian aid in Maymana City, Faryab Province. A total of 2,065 IDPs received cash assistance in Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 742 people received cash aid for winter in Maymana City, Faryab Province. On 9 November, a joint road mission to Andkhoy District in Faryab Province was conducted to discuss the humanitarian needs/issues including agricultural support to farmers and to strengthen health services for highly vulnerable people. The team also visited and assessed projects that are being implemented by humanitarian partners.

East: 135,184 people received humanitarian assistance

On 12 November, in Achin District Nangarhar Province, an IED detonated at a mosque during Friday Prayers and reportedly killing three people, and injuring 20 others. On the same day, in Hisarak District, also in Nangahar, a boy was killed and another injured by an UXO. This week, a road mission to Parun District in Nuristan Province took place and the team visited recently completed and ongoing water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects and distributed hygiene kits and school bags to children in school. This mission aimed to identify key needs in WASH in communities, schools and health facilities and gaps in health/nutrition and education. A total of 87,101 vulnerable people among host communities were identified to receive food aid as part of WFP’s seasonal support programme and winter support in Nuristan, Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Furthermore, 135,184 people received humanitarian assistance including 79,149 vulnerable and food insecure people under WFP’s seasonal support programme. In addition, 55,692 farmers received improved seeds, fertilizer and animal feed as part of agricultural support aid, and 63 returnees received post-arrival assistance, along with 280 returnees at the Torkham Transit Centre. A total of 16,687 returnees and IDPs received emergency outpatient health services and 972 children were vaccinated against polio and measles. Seven mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces. Among 1,624 children under five screened, 90 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition and 170 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition. In addition, 57 children were provided with vitamin A and 696 pregnant and lactating women received counseling services.

West: 2,346 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

On 7 November, inter-agency joint assessment teams identified 2,436 vulnerable people in Hirat Province to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days. Needs assessments are ongoing for 140 families (approximately 980 people) who were displaced by drought from Jawand District, Badghis Province and Chaghcharan District, Ghor Province to Hirat Province. Shelter Cluster partners are currently responding to the winterization needs in the west. They have the capacity to respond to the winterization needs of 23,400 families (approximately 163,800 people). The distribution of agriculture inputs for 29,500 farmers is planned across the west. Also, home gardening activities are being rolled out for 2,000 people, in addition to cash for work and unconditional cash distributions to 2,000 people and agriculture training sessions for 6,000 people. A total of 630 people will be assisted with animal fodder in Badghis Province. Between 8 and 10 November, a road mission to Badghis was conducted to assess the overall humanitarian situation and to identify any access issues that may hinder the implementation of humanitarian projects. Access constraints continued to be the main challenge reported in Badghis Province.

Centre: Drought-affected people in need of humanitarian aid in Daykundi

5,243 IDPs who were displaced in August received food packages in Khost and Daykundi provinces and additional emergency relief items, winterization and cash for transport will be provided to IDPs in Daykundi Province. On 10 November, an additional 8,260 people received food and cash assistance for winter in Khost and Maidan Wardak provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,820 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Kabul and Kapisa provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing for 5,670 internally displaced people in Kabul and Parwan provinces. A humanitarian partner assessment team identified 14 families (approximately 98 people) affected by drought in Khadir districts in Daykundi Province. Food, hygiene supplies and medicine were identified as their primary needs and aid will be provided to them in the coming days.