Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (8 - 14 March 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian casualties

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported airstrikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonations in Kandahar, Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

In Kandahar province, fighting was reported in Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zheray and Maywand and some parts of Arghestan districts. On 9 March, the highway connecting Kandahar to Hilmand and to the western part of the country in the Hawzi Madad area in Zheray district is blocked and all traffic including ambulances diverted to other routes resulting in the interruption of regular public movements and placing people at increased threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy, Lashkargah, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali districts.

In Uruzgan province, fighting continued in several districts. Three civilians were killed and three others wounded by roadside IEDs hitting a civilian vehicle on the road connecting Kandahar to Tirinkot. In another incident, three civilians were killed and three others wounded including children and a woman when a rocket landed in a house in the Nawarak area in Zabul province.

During the reporting period, a total of 1,494 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received humanitarian assistance in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces. Between 7 and 11 March, 1,634 IDPs were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

North-east: 5,378 people received winter assistance

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued with reported incidents in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. On 6 March, two people were reportedly killed at an illegal checkpoint in Ali Abad district, Kunduz province. On 9 March, three civilians were injured by artillery that struck a house in Ali Abad district, Kunduz province. On 9 March, a civilian was injured in Darqad district in Takhar province and two others were injured in Baharak and Nusai districts, Badakhshan province due to ongoing fighting between ANSF and an NSAG. Also, an IED detonation over the fiber optical network resulted in an internet outage only during the night in Kunduz province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 1,820 people affected by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 154 people displaced by conflict in Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, 5,378 vulnerable people received winter assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: Intense fighting causes people to flee their homes

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in the east. According to initial reports, people were newly displaced from Sherzad and Hesarak districts in Nangarhar province to Khogyani, Surkh Rod, Behsud and Jalalabad districts due to ongoing fighting. According to provincial authorities, as of 11 March, approximately 79,212 people were registered as displaced across the east and newly displaced people were referred to interagency assessment and response teams.

Interagency assessment teams identified 16,814 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 6,650 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 3,759 newly displaced people, 42 undocumented returnees and 2,849 vulnerable people in host communities. WFP provided 233,049 people with food and cash to help them through the winter. This included a four-month supply of food and cash for IDPs, people affected by natural hazards and returnees from November 2020 to February 2021. Also, humanitarians reached 55,265 IDPs with winter assistance.

A total of 10,852 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 620 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Nine mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 2,956 children under five screened, 85 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 195 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: Civilian casualties due to increased violence

The security situation remained volatile with security incidents reported in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. On 12 March, six civilians were reportedly killed and 46 wounded by a car bomb in Police District 14, Payen Ab area of Hirat city. Extensive damage to the several nearby homes was also reported. On 13 March, fighting in Shindand district, Hirat Province resulted in several causalities including two civilians killed and two others wounded. During the reporting period, needs assessments were ongoing for 49 people affected by heavy rainfall in IDP sites in Hirat province. A total of 454 people who displaced from Bala Buluk, Khak-e-Safed, Pushtrod, Gulistan, Pur Chaman, Lash-e-Juwayn and Shibkoh districts by conflict were assessed in Farah province.

Centre: Over 1,000 IDPs identified to receive humaniarian aid

The security situation remained unstable in the centre. Fighting and IED detonations were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. On 14 March, three civilians were reportedly killed and 11 others wounded by two separate explosions in Police District 3 and 6 of Kabul city.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,092 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Bamyan and Khost provinces. A needs assessment is ongoing for 4,830 reported IDPs in Bamyan, Khost and Kapisa provinces. A total of 4,767 people received winter assistance in Daykundi province. In addition, the Government provided winter assistance to 2,100 people in Khost province.

North: 3,829 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 973 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 3,829 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab and Jawzjan provinces.