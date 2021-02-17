Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (8 – 14 February 2021)

South: Intense fighting resulted in civilian casualties and displacement

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces. In Kandahar province, fighting was reported in the Arghandab district, Charkhab, Zalakhan and Shekh Qalandar areas in Panjwayi district and the Pashmol and Ashoghi areas in Zheray districts. Ongoing fighting and the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) affected farmers’ access to their land, adversely affecting the livelihoods of people in agricultural areas.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG intensified with airstrikes reported in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Two children were reportedly killed and three others wounded when a rocket landed on a house in the Wazir Manda area in Nahr-e-Saraj district, Hilmand province. In another incident, two civilians were reportedly killed and nine others were injured including children and women when a rocket hit a house in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy district, Hilmand province. According to initial report, approximately 2,100 people were displaced to Lashkargah city from insecure districts across Hilmand province. The needs of newly displaced people are being assessed by interagency assessment teams in Lashkargah district. In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the Gograk area in Tirinkot district. Zabul and Nirmroz provinces remained relatively calm compared to other provinces in the south.

During the reporting period, 2,621 displaced people were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces. On 9 February, 1,837 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received food, household items, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and cash-based assistance in Kandahar province.

North-east: Civilian casualties reported, 25,109 people received winter aid

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG intensified with reported target killings, abductions and illegal checkpoints in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In Kunduz province, the main road connecting Kunduz-Imam Sahib to Kunduz-Aliabad closed to public movements due to ongoing clashes. One civilian was reportedly killed and seven children wounded in Aliabad district in Kunduz province due to ongoing fighting. In Baghlan province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Baghlan-e-Jadid, Doshi and Pul-e-Khumri districts. One civilian was reportedly killed by fighting in Baghlan province. In Takhar province, illegal check points are hindering civilian movements on the main roads connecting Taloqan to Baharak, Fayzabad, Khanabad and Baharak to Dashti Asrchi. Two civilians were reportedly killed in Takhar province as a result of the illegal checkpoints. In Badakhshan province, fighting continued in Baharak, Raghestan and Yaftal-e-Sufla districts. One civilian was reportedly wounded by ongoing fighting in Badakhshan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 2,212 people affected by conflict in Kunduz province. Also, approximately 25,109 vulnerable people were reached with winter assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 819 people displaced by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: 16,639 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in the east mainly in Khogyani, Sherzad and Hesarak districts of Nangarhar province. On 11 February, five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel escorting a UN vehicle were killed in an attack on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in Surobi district of Kabul province. Interagency assessment teams identified 16,427 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 16,639 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 2,541 newly displaced people, 196 people affected by natural disasters, 175 IDPs in prolonged displacement, 4,508 vulnerable people in host communities and 9,219 people who receive seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 11,605 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 14,069 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. This week, 16 mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 4,633 children under five screened, 113 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 355 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment.

West: Civilian casualties including children reported

The security situation remained unstable with continued military operations in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. On 7 February, a child was reportedly killed by crossfire in Bala Buluk district, Farah province. On 8 February, another child reportedly was wounded by a mortar in Chaghcharan district, Ghor province. On 6 February, a woman and a child were reportedly wounded by a mortar in a residential area in Qala-e-Naw city, Badghis province. During the reporting period, 700 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hirat province. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 6,685 people received winter assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the centre. Fighting and IED attacks were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,071 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Khost and Paktya provinces. Need assessments for 9,590 IDPs are ongoing in Kabul, Kapisa, Khost and Paktya provinces. Approximately 6,685 people received winter assistance in Parwan and Paktya provinces. In addition, 9,653 people were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive winter assistance in Daykundi province.

North: 2,625 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

­Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 2,625 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 1,904 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.