Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (7 October – 13 October 2019)

Northeast: Over 10,000 people displaced

Armed clashes continued between Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF) and an Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) in the Khustak area of Jorm district in Badakhshan province, as well as Khowja Ghar, Darqad and Khowja Bahawuddin districts in Takhar province. Last week, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of around 10,500 people from Yangi Qala and Darqad to Taloqan city. Some displaced families moved to inaccessible remote villages in Darqad and Khowja Bahawuddin district in Takhar province.

Inter-agency teams assessed 19,705 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as being in need of humanitarian assistance in Takhar, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz. During the reporting period, 23,527 IDPs who were affected by conflict were reached with food, relief items, and hygiene kits in Takhar, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

North: Over 3,000 displaced people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between an NSAG and the ANSF in Balkh, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces continued in the reporting period while humanitarian access in most northern districts remained restricted.

During the past week, inter-agency teams verified 686 IDPs who were previously displaced by conflict as being in need of humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Jawzjan, Samangan, Balkh and Sar-e-Pul provinces. During the reporting period, 3,444 displaced people who were affected by conflict were reached with food, relief items, and water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Furthermore, 26,677 people who were affected by natural disasters and conflict were assisted with seasonal support programming in Ghormach district in Faryab province.

East: 5,299 people reached with humanitarian aid

Clashes continued in the southern part of Nangarhar province and in several districts in Kunar province. In one of the most significant attacks in Jalalabad, on 7 October, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated against a bus carrying the ANSF and killed at least 11 people (including 2 civilians) and injured 32 (including 20 civilians). The attack was claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K).

Across the eastern part of the country, health cluster partners provided emergency health services reaching 3,636 returnees, IDPs and host communities through outpatient services during the reporting period. Also, 6,792 children received vaccinations in the east. Last week, joint assessment teams verified 4,200 people as being in need of humanitarian assistance after being affected by conflict in Nurgal district in Kunar province; Dara-e-Nur, Kuzkunar, and Surkhrod districts in Nangarhar, Mehtarlam in Laghman province; and Wama and Parun districts in Nuristan province. 5,299 people were reached with food, relief items, and WASH supplies in Nangarhar, Kunar, and Laghman provinces during the past week.

Centre: 952 people affected by conflict and natural disasters receive aid

Last week, 602 people affected by conflict in Nuristan and Laghman provinces and displaced to Panjsher, were reached with humanitarian assistance. Also, 350 people who were affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Parwan province on 10 October.

West: 396 people received humanitarian assistance

Last week, around 396 people who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Farah province. Following a needs assessment, it was agreed that 139 IDPs in Qala-e-Naw newly displaced by conflict, would soon receive support consisting of food, relief items, hygiene items for women and WASH. During the reporting period, a 40 per cent increase in security incidents was witnessed compared to the previous period due to fighting and NSAG and ANSF operations.

South: Closure of health facilities continued

Ongoing clashes in Shah Joy in Zabul province displaced nearly 4,200 people. 12 health facilities in Zabul and Nimroz provinces remained closed following an NSAG warnings for unknown reasons, depriving approximately 200,000 people of access to health services. Negotiations to reopen the heath facilities have been ongoing. Previously, on 19 and 28 September, the Zabul Provincial hospital was struck causing multiple civilian casualties. Zabul is among the most under-served provinces where 60 per cent of the population are more than two hours away from any health facility.

Inter-agency assessments are ongoing in Tirinkot, Uruzgan province, and in Lashkargah, Hilmand province. So far, 538 have been identified by the assessment team in Qalat in Zabul province as being in need of humanitarian assistance. On 9 October, humanitarian partners reached 485 people displaced by conflict in Farah province to Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province with food, relief items, and hygiene kits.