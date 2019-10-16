16 Oct 2019

Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (7 October – 13 October 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (334.38 KB)

Northeast: Over 10,000 people displaced

Armed clashes continued between Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF) and an Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) in the Khustak area of Jorm district in Badakhshan province, as well as Khowja Ghar, Darqad and Khowja Bahawuddin districts in Takhar province. Last week, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of around 10,500 people from Yangi Qala and Darqad to Taloqan city. Some displaced families moved to inaccessible remote villages in Darqad and Khowja Bahawuddin district in Takhar province.

Inter-agency teams assessed 19,705 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as being in need of humanitarian assistance in Takhar, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz. During the reporting period, 23,527 IDPs who were affected by conflict were reached with food, relief items, and hygiene kits in Takhar, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

North: Over 3,000 displaced people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between an NSAG and the ANSF in Balkh, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces continued in the reporting period while humanitarian access in most northern districts remained restricted.

During the past week, inter-agency teams verified 686 IDPs who were previously displaced by conflict as being in need of humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Jawzjan, Samangan, Balkh and Sar-e-Pul provinces. During the reporting period, 3,444 displaced people who were affected by conflict were reached with food, relief items, and water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Furthermore, 26,677 people who were affected by natural disasters and conflict were assisted with seasonal support programming in Ghormach district in Faryab province.

