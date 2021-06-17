Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (7 – 13 June 2021)

South: Conflict and internal displacement

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Uruzgan, Zabul, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces causing civilians to be displaced mainly to provincial capitals, according to local reports.

Conflict in Gizab District, Uruzgan province reportedly resulted in 13 civilian deaths including two women and two children while nine others were wounded.

Several families were reportedly temporarily displaced and have since returned to their places of origin. Intense fighting was also reported in the vicinity of Tirinkot city causing people to be displaced within the province, according to preliminary reports.

In Kandahar province, hostilities continued in Maywand and Shahwalikot districts, and Kandahar city. The ANSF are reportedly conducting clearing operations in Dahla dam in Shahwalikot district, while an NSAG reportedly opened the irrigation water from the Dahla dam to agricultural areas and to the underground water-table in Kandahar City. In Hilmand province, ANSF clearing operation and airstrikes are ongoing in the western and southern parts of Lashkargah city.

Humanitarian flights have been suspended to Lashkargah due to security threats.

Fighting intensified around Qalat City, Zabul province causing some families to be displaced to the city centre. In Nimroz province, civilians in the Ghorghori area of Khashrod District have reportedly been leaving for Zaranj City and Chakhansur district following a warning from an NSAG of fighting to come. According to local authorities, 3,458 people were displaced within and from Shinkay, Shahjoy and Suri district to Qalat District. A needs assessment has been initiated in Qalat City.

Between 7 and 10 June, 1,666 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were provided with food, emergency shelter, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education and cash-based assistance in Kandahar province (140 people) and Lashkargah (1,526 people). An additional 1,691 people in need will be assisted in the coming days in Lashkargah.

North-east: Civilians killed and injured including from attack on NGO

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG was reported in Aliabad and Khanabad Districts in Kunduz Province.

According to local authorities, since the start of the conflict nearly 35,000 people have been displaced to Kunduz city and to safer locations in surrounding areas. Inter-agency teams identified 21,987 people to be in need of assistance. So far humanitarian aid has reached 7,147 people with assistance ongoing.

On 13 and 14 June, fighting in Eshkamish and Bangi district in Takhar province displaced some 490 people to Taloqan city and Khan-Abad district, Kunduz province. In Badakhshan, some 270 people were reportedly displaced by insecurity from Arghajkhaw district, province to Faizabad city on 13 June. During the reporting period, 17 civilians were killed and 38 others injured. On 8 June, an attack in Baghlan province claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan on the Halo Trust resulted in the death of 10 deminers and severe injuries to 16 others.

Humanitarian partners reached 28,974 people affected by conflict and 8,491 others were identified to receive aid in the coming days.

East: Conflict affecting health services, causing displacement

Sporadic hostilities continued around and within Nurgaram’s DAC in Nuristan province, Bad Pakh and Alishing in Laghman province, Hisarak in Nangarhar province and Ghaziabad in Kunar province while ANSF clearing operations continued in several districts. According to local authorities in Nangarhar province, as many as 1,400 families (approximately 9,800 people) may have been displaced in the reporting period. An inter-agency assessment mission has been planned to verify this information. The Duab district hospital remains closed as staff have yet to return. Since the start of the conflict, fighting has displaced a cumulative 23,000 people Laghman and 12,000 people in Nangarhar province, with a combined 24,000 IDPss verified as needing assistance.

Of 12,516 people assessed by inter-agency teams this week, 4,368 newly displaced people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 10,703 people received humanitarian assistance comprising 7,154 new IDPs, 3,409 people in prolonged displacement, and 140 undocumented returnees who received postarrival assistance at the Torkham Transit Centre.

West: Security situation continues to deteriorate

During the reporting period, the security situation deteriorated further with fighting including airstrikes and changes in control reported in several districts, DACs and checkpoints in Hirat, Farah, Badghis and Ghor provinces. On 9 June, two civilians were wounded by a grenade attack on police in Farah City. During the reporting period, aid agencies assessed and provided aid to 1,025 people displaced by conflict in Badghis and Ghor provinces.

Centre: Fighting and violence affecting civilians**

The security situation in the centre remained unstable with increased violence against civilians in Kabul, Kapisa,

Logar, Wardak, Parwan, Khost, Ghazni, Paktya and Paktika provinces. Attacks on local buses continued for the second week in a row resulting in civilian casualties. A total of 28 civilians were killed and 27 others injured in Kabul, Logar, Khost and Paktya provinces from IEDs, mortars and personal and land disputes.

A total of 703 IDPs were assisted in Kabul and Wardak provinces and 136 people affected by natural disasters received aid in Daykundi province. In addition, 1,757 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Khost and Paktika provinces; and 2,730 new IDPs have been reported in Kabul, Panjsher, Khost and Paktya provinces.

North: Insecurity increases affecting several provinces

The number of security incidents (98 in total) increased by 20 per cent during the reporting period compared to the previous week, along with a reported change of control in Qaysar and Dawlatabad DACs in Faryab province and in Zari DAC in Balkh province. Sporadic fighting was reported in the following provinces: Frayab, Jawzjan and Sari Pul and the vicinity of Sari Pul city.

A total of 66 people displaced by conflict were identified to be eligible for humanitarian aid in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces.

