Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (6 April – 12 April 2020)

Northeast: Fighting displaced 1,400 people in Takhar province

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Between 7 and 10 April 2020, armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG displaced 200 families (approximately 1,400 people) in Taloqan city and Baharak district in Takhar province. Reportedly, four civilians were killed and five people were abducted at an NSAG checkpoint in Kunduz province.

Reportedly, flooding caused the destruction of houses and affected 47 people in Chall and Cha-ab districts in Takhar province on 7 April. 2,681 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan,

Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Moreover, 1,267 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces.

The partial lockdown introduced by provincial authorities to stem the spread of COVID-19 reportedly caused a spike in food prices across the northeast.

East: Almost 40,000 people returned from Pakistan

Clashes continued between the ANSF and an NSAG in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

From 6-9 April, an estimated 40,000 people from Afghanistan returned from Pakistan through the Torkham border. On 10 April, cargo and container trucks were allowed to enter Afghanistan at the Torkham border crossing. Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,276 people to receive humanitarian assistance in the east; and 10,598 IDPs and returnees received humanitarian assistance in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Also, 5,884 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 10,723 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Following several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the east, provincial authorities tightened movement restrictions in the east.