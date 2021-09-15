Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (6 – 12 September 2021)

South: Returnees are in need of food and shelter

In the reporting period, the security situation in the south remained calm but uncertain. Some security incidents and violence were reported in Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces. Civilians including women and children reportedly continued to be affected by roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonations and gunfire. Reportedly, five civilians were killed including a child in Kotwal and Khanaqa areas while two others were wounded in the Nachin area of Tirinkot city, Uruzgan province. Also, three civilians including a woman and a child were reportedly wounded by gunfire.

On 9 September, some 14,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) families (approximately 98,000 people) who were displaced by conflict reportedly returned to their areas of origin since the Taliban took control of Lashkargah city in Hilmand province. Airstrikes reportedly damaged their houses, agricultural lands and farms. According to provincial authorities, nearly 12,000 displaced families or approximately 84,000 people who returned to their homes are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, particularly food and shelter.

During the reporting period, the Spin Boldak border crossing remained open to Pakistani identification card holders, Afghans with Pakistani visas and commercial truck movements. Reportedly, several civilians were killed and injured while trying to flee the country and enter Pakistan. Also, the Zaranj Milak border crossing remains open only to the people with travel documents. Thousands of children and women are reportedly trying to enter Iran via this route illegally.

Some humanitarian activities such as teacher training projects were suspended in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Also, most public health facilities and hospitals are reportedly running short of medication and other basic supplies due to a shortage of funding.

North-east: Limited health services in the north-east

The security situation in the north-east remained calm but unpredictable. The closure of banks resulted in a suspension of cash-based programming. Health facilities are short of medical supplies and staff. In Baghlan,

Kunduz and Takhar provinces, health services were reportedly reduced or stopped. Non-Government Organizations are also reportedly facing restrictions and some other essential staff have yet to return to their posted after being relocated. Families who were displaced to Kabul due to conflict after the Taliban took control reportedly returned to their places of origin in the north-east. They need assistance to rehabilitate their homes and to restore livelihoods.

Some humanitarian partners continued joint needs assessments for over 158,000 vulnerable people who have returned to their areas of origin. This week, humanitarian assistance reached 15,260 people. In addition, 11,634 vulnerable people received food assistance.

North: 17,780 people received food in Sar-e-Pul Province

The security situation remained relatively calm in all provinces in the north. During the reporting period, 1,589 people were verified by assessment teams to be displaced by conflict and in need of humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab and Samangan provinces. A total of 17,780 people displaced by conflict received food for one month under WFP seasonal livelihood support in Sar-e-Pul province. In addition, 399 IDPs received hygiene supplies in Maymana city of Faryab province.

East: 51,534 people recommended to receive food

The security situation in the east remains volatile and unpredictable with 21 security incidents reported affecting civilians during the last week. Due to funding shortages, medical services are limited in medical facilities and hospitals across the east. A humanitarian partner supported the Nangarhar regional hospital with fuel, chlorine, soap and medicines.

This week, out of 56,014 people assessed, 51,534 vulnerable people among host communities were recommended to receive food as part of the World Food Programme’s unconditional seasonal support in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces. An additional 18,270 people were reached with immediate humanitarian assistance including 1,323 IDPs and 16,947 people in host communities in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

West: 34,445 IDPs are identified to be in need of humanitarian assistance

On 7 September, two people were reportedly killed and eight others wounded during a protest in Hirat province.

This week, criminality in the west reportedly increased including robbery and assassinations.

A total of 34,445 IDPs were identified in need of humanitarian assistance by interagency assessment teams in Badghis and Hirat Provinces. The majority were displaced by conflict in July and August. Humanitarian partners are responding to needs; however, the shortage of funds remain a challenge.

Centre: People displaced from Panjsher to Kabul

During the reporting period, the security situation remained relatively calm but some security incidents were reported in Panjsher, Kabul and Parwan provinces affecting civilians. According to initial information, new IDPs arrived in Kabul from Panjsher province. The number of displaced people in need of aid still needs to be verified.

A total of 8,981 people displaced by conflict will receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni, Kabul and Paktya provinces. On 13 September, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened a High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday, 13 September 2021. A total US$1.2 billion in humanitarian and development aid had been promised, incorporating both the flash appeal, and regional response. The appeal covers immediate humanitarian response needs from September to December 2021: https://reliefweb.int/sites/reliefweb.int/files/resources/afg_flash_appeal_2021.pdf

