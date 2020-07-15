Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (6 – 12 July 2020)

North-east: 3,794 people displaced by conflict

Conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in several locations in the north-east, especially in Takhar and Baghlan provinces.

In Takhar, 3,094 people were displaced from remote villages towards Taloqan city. Local authorities reported an additional 700 people who fled towards Pule-Khumri city. Illegal checkpoints on the key access roads were reportedly set up by an NSAG and disrupted the movement of civilians, including humanitarians. A civilian in Arbabha village in Pul-e-Khumri District was reportedly killed by a mortar.

Humanitarian assistance reached 994 returnees in Kunduz province and an additional 254 families (1,778 people) that were newly displaced by conflict were assessed to be eligible for humanitarian assistance in Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. Local authorities provided 400 families (approximately 2,800 people) displaced by conflict in Taloqan city with cash assistance.

East: Several children killed and injured by unexploded ordnance

Sporadic fighting continued in Sherzad, Hesarak, Khogyani and Pachir Wa Agam districts in Nangarhar province, along with reports of increased attacks during the reporting period. On 8 July, one child was reportedly killed and four others injured in Dara-e-Pech Valley,

Kunar Province by an unexploded ordnance (UXO). Also on 8 July, two children were injured by an UXO in Kot district in Nangarhar Province. This year, five children were killed and 25 more were wounded by UXOs in the east.

Localized heavy rain and wind, and hailstorms were reported in the Shakhano Kalay/Salih Qala areas in Khas Kunar district, Kunar province. Several people were reportedly injured, and crops and agricultural land destroyed.

Local authorities and humanitarian partners on the ground have reported that they currently have adequate capacity to respond to affected people in need.

This week, interagency assessment teams identified 19,397 people as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Of this group, 18,949 people have been identified to receive food assistance under WFP’s seasonal food support programme and 448 people were identified to receive shelter support.

North: 1,500 people reached with assistance including COVID-19 response

The number of security incidents decreased slightly, compared to the previous reporting period, but continued mainly in Balkh, followed by Faryab and Jawzjan provinces.

1,468 people were reached by NGOs with humanitarian assistance in Maymana city in Faryab province including basic health services offered through mobile health teams, and COVID-19 response comprised of hygiene kits, protective materials (gloves and masks) and risk communication.

In addition, 1,309 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days.

South: Nearly 1,000 people displaced by hostilities

The security situation was reportedly calmer compared to the previous reporting period, despite some sporadic armed clashes, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and airstrikes with humanitarian implications in Zabul,

Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces. A rise in criminal activities such as carjacking and robberies, especially in Lashkargah (Hilmand) and targeted killings in Kandahar and Hilmand exacerbate the existing insecurity.

Local authorities report that hostilities in the last month have resulted in the displacement of nearly 1,000 people from Nawa-e-Barakzaiy, Nad-e-Ali, Nahr-e-Saraj and other districts to Lashkargah. This information will be confirmed by assessments. Furthermore, more than 200 displaced people were verified as being in need of assistance in Nimroz province. According to initial reports, nearly 600 civilians fled their homes due to hostilities between ANSF and an NSAG in Tirinkot district, Uruzgan province. An IED incident in Qalat district of Zabul province killed three people and wounded two children.

Interagency teams verified 818 people in Zabul and 265 people in Nimroz province who have been displaced by conflict and will be provided with assistance in the coming days.

West: Insecurity continues, children killed by an IED in Badghis

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable with armed clashes reported in Hirat, Farah,

Badghis and Ghor provinces. On 8 July, two children were reportedly killed by an IED in Ab Kamari district, Badghis province.

During the reporting period, aid agencies responded to the emergency needs of around 400 people displaced by conflict in Hirat and Ghor provinces. The needs assessment of some 2,800 people displaced by conflict from Taqcha village of Pashtun Zarghun district in Hirat province is ongoing. According to local authorities, around 5,000 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 4 to 9 July.

Centre: Over 2,000 vulnerable people displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters received assistance

The overall security situation in the centre remained unstable and volatile. Security incidents were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maydan Wardak, Parwan, Ghazni, Paktya, Paktika and Khost provinces impacting Government resources, especially law enforcement entities contributing to rising criminality.

Humanitarian assistance was provided to 155 internally displaced people in Paktika provinces, while 994 displaced people were identified for assistance in Paktya and Maydan Wardak Province. Needs assessments are ongoing for 5,208 displaced people n Kapisa and Ghazni provinces. Also, 322 families (approximately 2,254 people) affected by natural disasters received assistance in Parwan and Khost provinces.

