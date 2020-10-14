Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (5 – 11 October 2020)

South: Continued fighting resulted in civilian displacement and casualties

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued near Lashkargah city in Hilmand province. According to initial estimates from local authorities, the fighting that began on 11 October has reportedly displaced some 5,000 families (approximately 35,000 people) and killed or injured nearly 200 people. This number could change as assessments are ongoing. Affected areas include Bolan and Babaje in Lashkargah city, Nahr-e-Saraj, Nad-e-Ali/Marja and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts in Hilmand province and some parts of Maywand district in Kandahar province.

Since 12 October, two humanitarian assessment teams have been working in areas of displacement to assess needs and have so far verified nearly 500 internally displaced people. Some displaced families have settled in rented houses, markets or are staying with host communities in Lashkargah city. The main road between Kandahar and Lashkargah remains inaccessible. Electricity and telecommunication lines have been disrupted in parts of Kandahar and Hilmand province which has affected people's ability to communicate and humanitarian partners' ability to conduct assessments. Several health facilities are reportedly closed, while others have reduced their services to trauma care only, depriving tens of thousands of people of access to health services.

Also in the reporting period, four civilians were reportedly wounded in Dehrawud, Uruzgan province and approximately 200 people were displaced within the district. Furthermore, according to initial reports from Qalat district in Zabul province, nearly 700 people were displaced from various districts of the provincial capital. Ongoing hostilities in Shah Wali Kot, Maywand and other contested districts of Kandahar province resulted in damage to culverts and roads. A primary school in Zheray district was also reportedly destroyed by fighting. According to the initial reports from local authorities, some 700 civilians were displaced from Shah Wali Kot, Maywand and other insecure districts to Kandahar city and surrounding areas. Interagency teams are assessing their needs.

In the reporting period, interagency teams verified 1,811 internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict in Panjwayi, Zheray and Kandahar city and 1,089 IDPs have been verified in Shinkay and Qalat districts of Zabul. In addition, 21 flood-affected families (about 147 people) from Parwan were displaced to Kandahar. Response coordination is underway both for conflict and flood-affected IDPs.

West: Civilians killed and injured by violence

The security situation remained unstable with reports of violence including abductions continuing to affect civilians and aid operations. During the reporting period, five civilians were reportedly killed and 12 wounded by improvised explosive device (IED) detonations in Hirat and Ghor provinces and three civilians were reportedly wounded by a rocket that hit a house in Farah city. A four-month-old boy in the Najak-ha area of Qala-e-Naw city, Badghis province was confirmed to have Polio which is the second confirmed case of the disease in the last five months in Badghis province. From 3 to 8 October, 12,537 Afghan nationals returned from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing, of which 574 people received post-arrival assistance. This figure represents a 26 per cent decrease in returns compared to the same period last week.

Centre: Civilian casualties from multiple IED detonations

With incidents reported in several provinces (Kabul, Kapisa, and Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Paktya, Paktika and Khost), the security situation in the centre and south-east remained volatile and unstable. Six IED incidents were reported including in the city and province of Kabul. For example, a roadside IED detonated on a vehicle in Omar Khel village in Tagab district, Kapisa province and reportedly killing all three civilians onboard. On 6 October, an IED that detonated near a school resulted in some structural damage to the building in the Bagh-e Shah area, Gardez District in Paktya Province.

1,148 flood-affected people received assistance in Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces, and 1,771 flood-affected people in Logar province were identified to receive assistance. 560 IDPs received assistance in Daykundi and an additional 469 IDPs were identified to receive assistance in Logar province. Needs assessments are ongoing in Kabul for a reportedly 6,482 people displaced by conflict in Kabul.

North-east: 2,450 people displaced by fighting

Fighting continued in several parts of the north-east reportedly causing displacement and the deaths of six civilians and injury of three others. In the Qulbers and Abdal areas of Taloqan city in Takhar Province, 350 households (approximately 2,450 people) were displaced. Some 1,099 households (approximately 7,693 people) displaced by conflict were found to be eligible for humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian aid reached 1,862 conflict-affected households (approximately 13,034 people).

East: Casualties from IEDs in Laghman Province

The security situation continued to deteriorate, affecting civilians. On 5 October, eight people were reportedly killed and more than 20 injured by an IED detonation in the Sultan Ghazi Baba area in Mehtarlam City, Laghman Province. IED attacks targeting local authorities in Laghman Province also reportedly resulted in several casualties. On 4 October,18 health facilities were closed in Nuristan due to staff protesting unpaid salaries affecting some 65,000 to 80,000 people. Out of 9,233 people assessed, 5,362 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 22,995 people received humanitarian assistance comprising of 13,832 IDPs; 1,050 undocumented returnees; 378 people impacted by natural disasters and 658 people from host communities; and 7,077 people received unconditional seasonal support/food rations as part of the COVID-19 response.

North: 1,897 people receive humanitarian aid from an NGO through AHF

­The general security situation remained volatile with a continuation of a high number of security incidents reported notably in Balkh Province which also has 98 per cent of the people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the north. Interagency teams verified 1,974 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance. 1,897 people including people in protracted displacement, host communities and recent returnees from Iran received COVID-19 prevention information and hygiene kits from an NGO with support from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.