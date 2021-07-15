Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (5 – 11 July 2021)

South: 11,200 people in Kandahar displaced by conflict according to initial reports

Fighting, including airstrikes, that started on 10 July between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Police District 6, 7, 8 and 13 in Kandahar City. An NSAG has reportedly warned residents, including humanitarian organizations in Police District 7 and its vicinity to leave the area due to anticipated violence. The Kandahar-Hirat highway remained closed due to ongoing conflict, checkpoints and the presence of improvised explosive devices. Civilians, including humanitarian workers, are unable to use main roads and are using alternative routes.

According to local authorities, some 11,200 people in contested areas have fled to safer parts of Kandahar city. To address immediate needs, provincial authorities provided internally displaced persons (IDPs) with temporary shelter, but the allotted spaces are insufficient for the number of people who need shelter. Some IDPs are staying with relatives and others are renting accommodations.

Interagency teams have deployed to affected areas to assess needs. Local authorities and traders have been providing some cooked food to IDPs. Based on initial reports, food, water, relief items, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance are the most urgent needs.

Overall, four out of five provinces in the south witnessed a spike in conflict during the reporting period as an NSAG continued to expand their control of districts and the outskirts of provincial capitals; and ANSF clearing operation supported by airstrikes continued in Nahr-e-Saraj (Hilmand province), and the outskirts of Kandahar, Lashkargah and Qalat cities. Civilian casualties were reported in Panjwayi, Zheray, Spin Boldak and surrounding areas of provincial capitals, particularly in Kandahar City.

The intermittent closure of both primary and secondary roads to/from districts and provinces continued to hinder the movement of civilians, and the transportation of basic food items and humanitarian/medical supplies. Intermittent outages of mobile service caused some delays in information sharing among humanitarian partners.

Humanitarian partners are urgently working to assess needs and provide aid to displaced people in Kandahar City despite ongoing conflict and other challenges. Between 4 and 6 July, interagency teams provided 759 IDPs in Zabul and Nimroz provinces with food, emergency shelter, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, physiotherapy services and cash aid.