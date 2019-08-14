Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (5 - 11 August 2019)

KEY FIGURES

PEOPLE ASSISTED (PAST WEEK)

11,900* IDPs received assistance

IDPS IN 2019 (AS OF 11 AUG)

217,000 People newly displaced

265,500* Received assistance

RETURNEES IN 2019 (AS OF 27 JUL)

270,400 Returnees from Iran

16,700 Returnees from Pakistan

6,640 Returnees from other countries

HRP REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

612M Requested (US$)

165M 27% funded (US$)

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND

27M Contributions (US$)

6M Pledges (US$)

26.5M Expenditure

2.86M Programmable amount**

* Unconfirmed estimate due to limited reporting during Eid

*Including some assistance to people displaced in late 2018

**Including carry over before HFU cost-plan 2020

North: Conflict reported in several provinces

During the week, sporadic fighting continued in Jawzjan province between NonState Armed Groups (NSAGs) and Afghan forces. Initial reports suggest that around 2,450 people were displaced from Mingajic, Mardyan and Qarqin districts to the Aqcha district centre and Norabad returnee township. Armed clashes were also reported in Chemtal and Chahar Bolak districts in Balkh Province. In Faryab, military operations and clashes took place and several villages were reportedly retaken by NSAGs. Loss of civilian property and livelihoods due to fighting was reported in the Almar district centre of Faryab Province. NSAGs reportedly abducted 28 people in Khuram Wa Sarbagh district of Samangan province, 24 of whom were released on 5 August. Increased insecurity was reported along the Mazar-Shiberghan highway. The United Nations visited Shiberghan by air for the first time since end of March 2019.

Northeast: Nearly 4,500 IDPs receive aid

The security situation remains volatile in the North-East with fears that political activities linked to presidential campaigning will increase violence. Military operations in the Ishkamish district of Takhar Province displaced an estimated 450 families towards Kunduz city. Inter-agency needs assessments for newly displaced people are underway. A total of 5,229 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were verified as vulnerable in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. From 4 to 8 August, 4,284 IDPs from Burka and Dahana-e-Ghori areas who moved to Pul-e-Khumri city received relief items. In Badakhshan, 210 IDPs staying in Fayzabad city, displaced by conflict in Koran Wa Monjan district, received food and relief items on 7 and 8 August; and further water, hygiene and sanitation assistance is planned.