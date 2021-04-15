Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (5 – 11 April 2021)

South: Civilians continued to be affected by IED detonations

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported air strikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonations across the south.

In Kandahar province, fighting continued in Arghandab, Panjwaiy and Maywand districts. On 7 April, a woman and a child were reportedly wounded by a rocket that landed next to the provincial governor’s compound in Kandahar city. The presence of IEDs in contested districts continued to hinder civilian movement and access to agriculture-related livelihood activities. On 6 April, four civilians were killed and 13 were injured by a roadside IED which hit a bus along the highway connecting Kandahar and Hirat provinces.

According to the provincial authorities, the clearance of hundreds of IEDs in some areas in Arghandab and Panjwaiy districts is ongoing so that people can return to their places of origins. Sporadic incidents of armed clashes were reported in Tarnak Wa Jaldak, Arghandab and Mezan districts, Zabul province.

On 1 April, 299 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received humanitarian assistance in Zaranj, Nimroz province and 601 IDPs were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

Between 28 and 31 March, provincial national disease surveillance authorities reported three measles outbreaks. On 31 March, two outbreaks were reported in Ashtaqzaiy and Sarab villages in Chora district, Uruzgan province. On 28 March, another outbreak was reported in Atgharo village, Qalat district, Zabul province. A total of 30 children were affected: 20 in Chora and 10 in Qalat. One child reportedly died and the others are receiving medical treatment. According to WHO, a measles campaign targeting 40,889 children under 10 started in Lashkargah and Nahr-e-Saraj districts, Hilmand province on 3 April. Between 3 and 6 April, 15,123 children including 7,143 girls and 7,980 boys were vaccinated. The vaccination teams are facing some challenges in NSAG-controlled areas, but negotiations are ongoing at the local level.

North-east: 1,400 people displaced due to fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued across in Badakshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. 1,400 people were reportedly displaced from Argo and Arghanjkhwah districts to Shorabak areas in Faizabad city due to ongoing fighting in Badakhshan province.

A total of 98 people affected by conflict received winter support in Takhar province. Assessment teams identified 2,226 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In addition, 140 people affected by flash floods received humanitarian assistance in Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 47,068 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes with IED detonations were reported in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces. On 7 April, two civilians were reportedly killed and 27 other were injured by IED detonations in Jalalabad city, Nanagarhar province. This week, 6,531 people were recommended for immediate humanitarian assistance.

During the reporting period, 47,068 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 7,301 newly displaced people, 1,736 people affected by rainfall, 37,933 vulnerable people in host communities and 98 undocumented returnees.

A total of 6,781 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 384 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Six mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 3,757 children under five screened, 154 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 424 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 1,010 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the west. During the reporting period, 1,010 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Badghis and Hirat provinces.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) has initiated the dispatch of 91 metric tons of food to 1,000 families (approximately 7,000 people) in Jawand, Badghis province through helicopters. The distribution and dispatching is ongoing.

Centre: 5,600 people displaced by fighting

The security situation remained volatile mainly in Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. During the reporting period, 10 people were killed and four people were injured in Khost,

Maidan Wardak and Kabul provinces by targeted killings and ongoing fighting.

According to initial reports, 5,600 people were displaced in Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces due to insecurity and fighting. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,134 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Bamyan province. A total of 17,843 people received humanitarian assistance in Maidan Wardak province. In addition, 6,041 people received winter support in Bamyan and Daykundi provinces.

North: 9,695 people received cash assistance for food

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the north. Interagency assessment teams identified 4,942 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

A total of 2,590 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 9,695 vulnerable people and deportees in host communities received cash assistance for food in Maymana city, Faryab province.