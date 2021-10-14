Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (4 – 10 October 2021)

South: IDP returnees in need of humanitarian aid

The presence of abandoned IEDs remains a threat to civilians and humanitarians in the South. 35 civilians including women and children were reportedly injured by abandoned IEDs in rural areas during the reporting period.

Most of the injured people were admitted to the Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar Province. The clearance of IEDs and unexploded ordnance continues in a number of areas in the South.

On 6 October, WHO provided medicines and medical supplies to 10 health facilities in Kandahar and Zabul provinces. These supplies will cover the needs of more than 9,000 patients for three months. Additional emergency medicines were provided by WHO to 48 health facilities in various districts in Kandahar, Hilmand, Zabul, Nimroz and Uruzgan provinces, covering the needs of more than 123,000 patients for three months.

On 7 October, de facto authorities in Hilmand Province reported that 14,000 displaced families (98,000 people) are returning to their areas of origin and are in need of food and shelter.

North-east: Civilians killed and injured by attack in Kunduz Province

On 8 October, scores of civilians were killed and injured after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Police District 4 in Kunduz city. The “Islamic State of Khorasan” (ISK) claimed responsibility for this attack.

During the reporting period, 2,576 IDPs were assisted to return to their places of origin in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. The returnees received food and cash assistance. Also, 1,400 IDPs were transported from Kabul to Kunduz Province and received cash assistance. 7,910 returnees and 51,828 vulnerable people across the North-east received humanitarian assistance including food, household items, and cash.

North: 46,963 people receive food assistance

During the reporting period, 448 people displaced by conflict in August and returnees were identified by assessment teams to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Jawzjan, and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 46,340 vulnerable people received food for one month under a WFP seasonal livelihoods support programme in Balkh, Jawzjan, and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

On 7 October, a humanitarian joint mission was conducted for the first time since 15 August in Jawzjan Province. A total of 46,963 people including displaced people and returnees will receive humanitarian assistance in Pashtun Kot, Almar and Maymana districts in Faryab Province.

East: 43,540 people receive humanitarian assistance

Security incidents affecting civilians continue to be reported in the East. Out of 48,300 people assessed, 45,906 vulnerable people among host communities were identified to receive food assistance as part of WFP seasonal support programme in Nangarhar, Laghman, and Kunar provinces. A total of 56 returnees and people affected by natural disasters were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the east.

An additional 43,540 people received immediate humanitarian assistance, including 1,708 IDPs, 126 people who were affected by floods, 196 returnees at Torkham transit center, and 41,510 vulnerable people in Nangarhar,

Laghman and Kunar provinces.

A total of 5,227 returnees and IDPs received emergency outpatient health services and 287 children were vaccinated for polio and measles in the East. 9 mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,550 children under five screened, 55 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 108 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). Severe cases were admitted to therapeutic feeding centres for treatment. In addition, 200 children were provided with vitamin A and 731 pregnant and lactating women received counseling services.

West: Ongoing preparation for winterization support

Preliminary consultations are ongoing in preparation for winterization support for people in need. Humanitarian partners are working to ensure that limited resources reach the most vulnerable people in priority. Gaps in the response are being identified for adequate follow up.

The de facto DoRR in Ghor issued written instructions welcoming the continuity of humanitarian activities as “was previously done” and to facilitate the movement and activities of humanitarian workers.

Centre: 19,481 people receive humanitarian assistance During the reporting period, 4,200 people who were displaced by conflict in other provinces reportedly arrived in Logar Province.

A total of 19,481 people displaced by conflict in August received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Ghazni and Bamyan provinces. 7,000 internally displaced people in Kabul received cash and transportation support to return to their places of origin. In Kabul and Daykundi provinces, needs assessments are ongoing for a reported 14,000 displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

The de facto MoRR sent written instructions to DoRR in all provinces to facilitate the work of humanitarian actors.