Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (4 – 10 November 2019)

KEY FIGURES

IDPS IN 2019 (AS OF 12 NOV)

372,000 People displaced by conflict

328,000 Received assistance

NATURAL DISASTER IN 2019 (AS OF 13 OCT)

295,700 Number of people affected by natural disasters

RETURNEES IN 2019 (AS OF 02 NOV)

398,400 Returnees from Iran

23,400 Returnees from Pakistan

23,000 Returnees from other countries

HRP REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

612M Requested (US$)

423M 69% funded (US$)

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND (AHF)

90M Contributions including carry-over (US$)

62.4M Expenditure (US$)

27.6M Available for allocation (US$)

South: Conflict continued in Zabul, Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces

Conflict continued between a non-state armed group (NSAG) and the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in surrounding villages of Nahr-e-Saraj in Hilmand, in Shah Joi district in Zabul and in Tirinkot and Khas Uruzgan in Uruzgan province.

On 9 November, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonation killed one person and injured more than 10 people in Shah Wali Kot district, Kandahar province. Civilian casualties were also reported in the Kotwal area of Tirinkot, Uruzgan province due to ANSF military operations and NSAG attacks. According to local authorities in Kandahar, 290 families (approximately 2,030 people) were newly displaced from Farah to Kandahar city and surrounding villages due to conflict.

A humanitarian partner began the verification process for families who will be provided with cash for shelter construction in Dand district, Kandahar province (approximately 700 people who are IDPs, returnees or part of host communities). Interagency assessments are planned in the coming days to assess internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict in Tirinkot,

Uruzgan province and in Zaranj, Nimroz province.

East: 1,050 people displaced by clashes in Kunar Clashes continued in Pachieragam, Khogyani and Dehbala districts in Nangarhar province, and in Chawkay and Dara-e-Pech districts in Kunar province. Clashes among NSAGs in Chawkay district in Kunar province resulted in the displacement of 1,050 people. Since 6 November, approximately 3,049 people have been deprived of access to health services due to the closure of the Chalas Sub-Health Center in Chawkay district, Kunar province.

However, on 3 November, the Malil Mushfa health facility reopened in Nurgaram district in Nuristan province, which had been closed since 7 October, returning health services to approximately 2,478 people.

Interagency assessment teams identified 812 IDPs in Nari district in Kunar province as being in need who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In the east, 4,081 IDPs and returnees were reached with cash, food rations, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health services and relief items such as items for winter. 6,041 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services.

This week, a total of 11,701 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Northeast: 12,446 people received humanitarian assistance Fighting between NSAG and ANSF are continued in Dahana-e-Ghori district of Baghlan, Warduj district of Badakhshan and Darqad district of Takhar province. Reports from local authorities indicate that 1,000 families (approximately 7,000 people) were displaced to Pul-e-Khumri city and surrounding villages due to recent hostilities in Baghlan province.

Across the region, 12,446 people received humanitarian assistance in Takhar, Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Kunduz provinces. In addition, 1,967 newly identified IDPs are yet to be assisted. The number of people eligible for humanitarian assistance is expected to rise, as assessments continue.

North: 19 health facilities reopened Fighting between ANSF and a NSAG and airstrikes continued to affect civilians in Faryab, Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-ePul, and Samangan provinces. Reports indicated that civilians were displaced in Andkhoy and Pashtun Kot districts in Faryab province. Needs assessments of the newly displaced in Andkhoy district and Maymana city continued.

Last week,19 health facilities reopened in Dara-e-Suf-e-Payin and other areas in Samangan province. The health facilities had been closed since early October, thus health services to some 200,000 people in contested parts of Samangan province were restored.

Inter-agency teams verified 6,965 IDPs in Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Balkh provinces as being in need of assistance. During the reporting period, 1,673 IDPs displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. Also, on 4 November, 350 flood affected people received humanitarian assistance in Aybak city, Samangan province.

West: More than 200 IDPs will receive humanitarian assistance Following the completion of a needs assessment, 239 IDPs in Hirat and Badghis who were newly displaced by conflict will receive cash for food, relief items, winter kits and WASH aid. Two flood affected families were assisted with food and relief items in Jalil Abad village in Injil district, Hirat province.

Centre: 2,933 IDPs identified as being in need of humanitarian assistance Last week, joint assessment teams verified 2,933 people as being in need of humanitarian assistance after being affected by conflict in Kabul, Khost, Kapisa, Parwan, Ghazni and Logar provinces. Needs assessments on winter assistance in Bamyan and Daykundi provinces were completed; humanitarian partners plan to provide assistance to the identified IDPs in Kabul, Parwan and Kapisa provinces in the coming days.

Civilians killed and injured by pressure-plate IEDs

Between 2 and 4 November, three separate incidents of pressure-plate Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) killing and injuring civilians took place in Paktika, Takhar and Baghlan provinces. The incident in Paktika resulted in the deaths of seven people and the injury of one person. In Takhar province, five children were killed and four other children were injured by a roadside pressure-plate IED as they were on their way to school. The incident in Baghlan claimed the lives of eight people and injured five others, the majority of whom were women and children.