Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (4 – 10 January 2021)

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

On 9 January, reportedly 18 people including children were killed when a rocket hit a house in Khashrod district, Nirmorz province. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

In Hilmand province, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. According to initial reports, five children were killed and three others wounded by airstrikes in the Basharan area of Lashkargah district. Clearing operations of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued in Nahr-e-Saraj district.

In Kandahar province, the security situation remained tense mainly in Zheray, Panjwayi and Arghandab districts. While ongoing clashes have not resulted in new displacement, airstrikes, shelling and IEDs continue to impact the safety and movements of civilians across the province. Since 2 January, a health centre was closed due to ongoing fighting in Panjwayi district depriving more than 10,000 people of access to basic health services.

A health centre in Zabul was reopened on 31 December following negotiations to resume services which facilitated access to health services for some 25,000 people in the district.

In Uruzgan province, sporadic hostilities were reported in Tirinkot, Gizab and Dehrawud districts with ongoing clashes between ANSF and an NSAG. New displacement is predicted in Dehrawud district as the fighting intensifies.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 700 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. A total of 8,898 people affected by conflict will be reached with humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces.

North-east: 350 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north-east mainly in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. On 6 January, ongoing armed clashes and roadblocks in Khana Abad resulted in the displacement of 140 people to the Sari Dawra area and Kunduz city. On 4 January, 210 people were reportedly displaced from Gorgorak village and the Cheshma-e-Shir area to Pul-e-Khumri district, Baghlan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 13,391 people affected by conflict in Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 322 people displaced by conflict in Kunduz province to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, humanitarian partners continued to deliver winter assistance including household items and cash to people in need in Kunduz and Takhar provinces.