Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (4 – 10 January 2021)

South: Closure of a health centre deprives 10,000 people of access to services

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

On 9 January, reportedly 18 people including children were killed when a rocket hit a house in Khashrod district, Nirmorz province. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

In Hilmand province, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nahre-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. According to initial reports, five children were killed and three others wounded by airstrikes in the Basharan area of Lashkargah district. Clearing operations of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued in Nahr-e-Saraj district.

In Kandahar province, the security situation remained tense mainly in Zheray, Panjwayi and Arghandab districts. While ongoing clashes have not resulted in new displacement, airstrikes, shelling and IEDs continue to impact the safety and movements of civilians across the province. Since 2 January, a health centre was closed due to ongoing fighting in Panjwayi district depriving more than 10,000 people of access to basic health services.

A health centre in Zabul was reopened on 31 December following negotiations to resume services which facilitated access to health services for some 25,000 people in the district.

In Uruzgan province, sporadic hostilities were reported in Tirinkot, Gizab and Dehrawud districts with ongoing clashes between ANSF and an NSAG. New displacement is predicted in Dehrawud district as the fighting intensifies.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 700 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. A total of 8,898 people affected by conflict will be reached with humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces.

North-east: 350 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north-east mainly in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. On 6 January, ongoing armed clashes and roadblocks in Khana Abad resulted in the displacement of 140 people to the Sari Dawra area and Kunduz city. On 4 January, 210 people were reportedly displaced from Gorgorak village and the Cheshma-e-Shir area to Pul-e-Khumri district, Baghlan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 13,391 people affected by conflict in Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 322 people displaced by conflict in Kunduz province to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, humanitarian partners continued to deliver winter assistance including household items and cash to people in need in Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: 31,815 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east mainly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 7,658 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 31,815 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 665 newly displaced people, 532 people in protracted displacement, 4,858 vulnerable people in the host community, 1,337 people impacted by recent rainfall and 24,423 people who received seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 8,401 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 7,174 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: Security situation remained unstable

The security situation in the west remained unstable with reports of fighting and military operation in Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. Needs assessments of 470 families (approximately 3,290 people) affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 6,363 people received cash assistance for winter

The security situation remained unstable with continued reports of fighting, IED attacks and abductions. On 5 January, a roadside IED reportedly injured a civilian in Musa Khel district, Khost province. In early January, two civilians were reportedly killed by gunfire in Tani district, Khost Province.

On 7 January, 63 people who were affected by landslides on 28 December in Tai Ghar village in Bamyan province were reached with food aid and household items from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) and a humanitarian partner. This week, 6,363 people received cash assistance for winter in Ghazni, Kabul, Panjsher and Logar provinces. Needs assessments continued for vulnerable people in need of winter assistance. UNICEF provided basic health services and education to 13,868 children and 2,895 pregnant women in Bamyan, Daykundi, Paktya and Paktika provinces.

North: 28 hospitals closed in Samangan Province

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. The ongoing fighting and insecurity on the roads connecting provincial capital to district centres are hindering humanitarian activities across the north. Since 4 November 2020, 28 hospitals have been closed in Samangan province impacting approximately 240,000 people in need of health services. Negotiations are ongoing to reopen the hospitals.

Interagency assessment teams identified 798 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Also, 98 people whose houses were destroyed by flooding were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Sheberghan city, Jawzjan province. A total of 2,737 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh and Faryab provinces.