Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (31 May – 6 June 2021)

South: Fighting and civilian displacement

The overall security situation in the south remained volatile, with reports of increased conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a nonstate armed group (NSAG) in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. In Kandahar province, hostilities continued in Shahwalikot, Khakrez, Maywand, Panjwai and Zharey districts affecting civilian movements, and causing casualties. According to local sources, civilians have been evicted from villages near Maywand District Administrative Centre (DAC) by an NSAG. Access to irrigation water from Dahla Dam in various districts of Kandahar has also been affected. Armed clashes and airstrikes on Khakrez DAC reportedly caused 40 families (approximately 2,800 people) to be displaced to Kandahar city.

In Hilmand province, main roads between Lashkargah city and districts/Kandahar city remain closed due to the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and armed clashes which have impacted civilian movements and contributed to rising food prices in the city. Fighting and airstrikes near a base in Nahr-e-Saraj reportedly resulted in the deaths of 30 civilians and injury of 70 others.

In Uruzgan province, according to preliminary reports, armed clashes near the Gizab DAC resulted in civilian displacements, which is being verified by humanitarian actors. An NSAG has reportedly warned farmers in some villages around Chora DAC and Tirinkot city to leave their farms due to anticipated fighting in the area. Since 2 June, mobile service providers have reportedly turned off their telecommunication towers which is affecting the flow of information for both civilians and humanitarian actors. Armed clashes in Shah Joy, Ataghar and Shinkay districts reportedly caused the displacement of some 350 families (approximately 2,450 people). On 1 June, two suspected measles outbreaks were reported in Tirinkot (Uruzgan province) and Qalat (Zabul province) affecting 28 children. Government medical teams have responded with medicine, vaccines and health education.

On 31 May, 2,236 internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict (642 in Kandahar and 1,594 in Lashkargah) received food, emergency shelter, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, and cash-based assistance. Furthermore, 1,526 IDPs in Lashkargah will receive aid in the coming days.

North-east: 10,500 people displaced by conflict

The security situation has reportedly deteriorated due to new conflict in the north-east resulting in seven civilian injuries during the reporting period. Some 10,500 people have been displaced following weeks of conflict in Kunduz province. Thousands of IDPs remain displaced in Baghlan province and have yet to return to their areas of origin due to poverty and fears of further conflict.

Last week, 2,282 people received humanitarian assistance while 18,550 IDPs were identified to receive aid in the coming days with needs assessments still ongoing.

East: Conflict affecting farmers and wheat yield

Conflict was reported in Achin, Dehbala, Pachir wa Agam, Surkhrod and Khogyani districts in Nangarhar province. Prior to a change of control in Duab District in Nuristan province, a health facility was reportedly closed due to insecurity. Farmers in Achin, Dehbala and Pachir-Agam districts have reportedly appealed to parties to the conflict to cease fighting so they can harvest their wheat. In Alishang, Alingar and the outskirts of Mehtarlam, farmers have harvested much less wheat crops than their normal yield and some wheat was reportedly burned in crossfire.

A total of 9,317 people received humanitarian assistance, comprising 7,028 new IDPs, 140 undocumented returnees who received post arrival assistance, 546 people impacted by natural disasters, and 1,603 people who received their third and fourth round of unconditional food rations. Out of 29,512 people assessed, 21,833 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance.

West: Security situation deteriorates in several districts

The security situation in Farsi district in Hirat province, Sharak district in Ghor province and Abkamari and Jawand districts of Badghis province continued to deteriorate with ANSF and an NSAG fighting and vying for control of strategic areas. On 5 June, a mini-bus was struck by an IED along the Qala-e-Naw – Abkamari road killing 11 civilians (4 men, 4 women and 3 children).

During the reporting period, 749 people displaced by conflict in Badghis and Hirat provinces were assessed by joint needs assessment teams to be in need of humanitarian aid. Aid agencies will provide them with basic emergency assistance in the coming week.

Centre: Fighting and violence affecting civilans

The security situation in the centre remained unstable with increasing reports of violence affecting civilians. At least six attacks on civilian buses were reported in the last week. A total of 37 civilians were killed and 70 others injured in Kabul, Logar, Parwan, Khost, Daykundi and Ghazni provinces by IEDs and mortar shelling. In addition, 5,334 people have reportedly been displaced by conflict in Logar, Parwan and Paktika provinces.

A total of 882 IDPs were assisted in Ghazni province, while 1,232 IDPs were recommended to receive humanitarian assistances in Kabul, Wardak and Khost provinces. Local authorities provided 749 people with food aid in Waza Zadran district, Paktya province.

North: Schools, Government departments closed due to COVID-19

The security situation in the north remained complex, unpredictable and volatile though a decrease in security incidents was noted compared to the previous week. A total 532 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Jawzjan, Sari Pul and Faryab provinces.

Most schools, Government departments, UN agencies and NGOs are in lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19.

Across the country, the number of people affected by the pandemic has increased dramatically with daily averages surpassing figures seen during the peak of the first and second waves. For more information, please see the COVID-19 report.