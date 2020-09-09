Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (31 August – 6 September 2020)

KEY FIGURES

IDPs IN 2020 (AS OF 6 SEPTEMBER)

151,190 People displaced by conflict

98,320 Received assistance

NATURAL DISASTERS IN 2020 (AS OF 6 SEPTEMBER)

46,110 Number of people affected by natural disasters

UNDOCUMENTED RETURNEES IN 2020 (AS OF 29 AUGUST)

486,050 Returnees from Iran

2,090 Returnees from Pakistan

3,190 Returnees from other countries

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN (HRP) REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

1.13B Requirements (US$) – HRP 2020

334.3M 30% funded (US$) in 2020

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND (AHF) 2020

41.53M Contributions (US$)

12.77M Pledges (US$)

52.82M Expenditure (US$)

16.74M Available for allocation, including carry-over (US$)

North-east: 78,610 people displaced by conflict

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east. According to initial reports, 11 civilians died and 32 others were wounded by recent fighting in Kunduz province. The ongoing fighting in Imam Sahib district reportedly displaced more 1,580 families (about 11,060 people) from Alchin, Talawka and Mullah-Sardar villages to the district administrative centre in Kunduz province. To date, the recent fighting in Kunduz resulted in the displacement of estimated 10,730 families (approximately 75,110 people). In Takhar province, fighting also reportedly displaced 500 families (3,500 people) from Nahr-e-Ab area of Farkhar district to Taloqan city.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 1,977 families (approximately 13,839 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Humanitarian assistance reached 19,215 people affected by the conflict in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In addition, 1,915 vulnerable and food-insecure people were reached with humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

On 2 September, a COVID-19 diagnostic center was inaugurated in Kunduz province with the capacity to test 270 samples in a day.

East: Fighting displaced 4,634 people

humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar province. Also, on 6 September, reportedly 62 families (434 people) were displaced from Sar Kani, Watapur and Marawara districts in Kunar province. According to local authorities, on 6 September, heavy rainfall was reported in Watapur district and Asad Abad city in Kunar province where five families (approximately 35 people) were impacted in Asad Abad, Sar Kani and Narang districts.

Interagency assessment teams identified 3,143 IDPs as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. This week, 9,079 people affected by conflict and natural disasters received humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 6,480 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 561 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

On 31 August, the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing resumed which was supported by a humanitarian partner. Reportedly, some five families (31 people) returned to Afghanistan who were stuck at Torkham since 17 August; the returnees were staying at the IOM Transit Center in Torkham.

North: Volatile security situation results in numerous civilian casualties

The security situation remained volatile in the north with continued armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. Reportedly, the fighting resulted in numerous civilian casualties and interrupted civilian movements across the region. For example, an explosion in the Afghan National Army compound in Balkh district reportedly resulted in 3 civilian deaths and 23 injuries.

A total of 2,758 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days. On 3 September, local authorities provided humanitarian assistance to 854 people displaced by conflict on 18 August in Qaysar district to Maymana city, Faryab province. An NGO operating in the area provided basic health assistance to 1,099 IDPs in protracted displacement, host communities and recent returnees in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: Insecurity increases, access challenges due to road closure

During the reporting period, the security situation deteriorated across the south. The ongoing armed conflict in Maywand, Arghestan, Shah Wali Kot and Zheray districts resulted in the displacement of more than 2,000 people to safer places in Maywand district in Kandahar province. The threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued to hinder civilian movements between districts and provincial capitals in Hilmand and Zabul provinces. Roads connecting Shah Wali Kot and Arghestan districts that are reportedly contaminated with IEDs is affecting the movement of supplies to districts and resulted in increasing food prices. Also, in Uruzgan province, the road connecting Tirinkot and Chinarto districts remained blocked affecting approximately 800 families (about 5,600 people) who are unable to access food and medical services.

On 1 September, humanitarian partners assisted 402 IDPs who were affected by conflict in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province. 382 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Nimroz province. Needs assessments of IDPs are ongoing in Panjwayi and Maywand districts in Kandahar province. From 30 August to 3 September, a humanitarian partner provided relief items to 249 families (about 1,239 people) who were affected by COVID-19 and undocumented returnees across the south.

West: 1,053 people received humanitarian assistance

During the reporting period, the security situation continued to be tense across the west. In Ghor province, three civilians were reportedly killed by an IED detonation. Also, one civilian was reportedly killed by an airstrike in Farah province. According to local authorities, around 10,406 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 29 August to 3 September of whom 468 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. During the reporting period, 585 people displaced by conflict in Farah city and Qala-e-Naw city received humanitarian assistance in Farah and Badghis provinces. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing across the west.

Centre: 14,280 people affected by natural disaster received aid

The overall security situation in the centre remained volatile and unstable. A total of 14,280 people affected by the recent floods received assistance in Parwan, Kapisa, Logar and Maydan Wardak provinces and needs assessments are ongoing.

The security situation remained volatile across the east mainly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The recent armed clashes near the border in Muhmand Dara district reportedly displaced 600 families (4,200 people) in Nangarhar province. In the ongoing interagency assessments, nearly 700 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been recommended for immediate