Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (30 March – 5 April 2020)

Northeast: Almost 20,000 people received aid

Fighting between a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Two civilians were reportedly killed and six others injured on 3 April due to fighting in Baghlan province and displaced 100 families (approximately 700 people) to the Dasht-e-Alwan area in Pul-e-Khumri district. Civilian displacement was reported in Jorm district in Badakhshan province. Yamgan district remained under the control of an NSAG.

With seven people with COVID-19 reported in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces, COVID1-19 Emergency Committees were established in the northeast and awareness-raising, hygiene, and prevention information has been disseminated. 19,810 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Moreover, 665 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Baghlan province.

East: Torkham border with Pakistan reopened

Clashes continued between the ANSF and an NSAG across the east. On 6 April, the Torkham border between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened so that people from Afghanistan could return from Pakistan. The border crossing had been closed since 13 March due to COVID-19 movement restrictions. Thousands of people reportedly returned with the borders expected to remain open for three days. Provincial authorities established sites for screening, surveillance, registration and quarantining, however they were not able to take place during high volume periods that reportedly became chaotic on 7 April. The humanitarian community does not support the establishment of quarantine sites for people returning in large numbers as keeping people in confined spaces in a pandemic situation increases the risk of spreading the virus. They further stress that only those showing symptoms should be quarantined and isolated. The Inter-Cluster Coordination Team is finalising guidance for alternatives to collective quarantine sites or camps.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,198 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the east; and 3,801 IDPs and returnees received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Also, 6,213 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 355 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.