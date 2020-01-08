Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (30 December 2019 - 5 January 2020)

Northeast: Over 13,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

According to initial reports, around 1,032 families (approximately 7,224 people) were displaced due to the clashes from Pule-Alchin, Sharabi, Buze Kandahari, Lodin, Charkhab and Kanam to Kunduz city, Kunduz province. Humanitarian partners deployed eight joint assessment teams to the areas to identify the humanitarian needs of displaced people.

Last week, 13,356 people who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. Moreover, 1,617 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan, Baghlan, and Kunduz provinces.

East: 11,205 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting and military operations continued in various districts in Nangarhar,

Kunar, Nuristan and Laghman provinces. On 31 December, five people were reportedly killed and seven others wounded when a house collapsed due to an earthquake and heavy rains in Dargi village, Kunar province.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,671 IDPs across the eastern part of the country who will receive winter assistance in the coming days. Across the east, 11,205 IDPs received cash assistance for winterisation, agriculture, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and nutrition. 4,882 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, 4,566 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

752 (302 women and 450 children) IDPs from Achin district who have been displaced to Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province continued to receive life-saving humanitarian assistance. To date, 41 cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition and 42 cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition were identified through screenings. Humanitarian partners continued supporting nutrition activities through screenings and the provision of supplies.

North: 7,000 people displaced due to landslides in Samangan

Clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. On 1 January, 7,000 people were displaced from Burj Hassani village to Tagab Hassani village in Dara-e-Suf-e- Bala district, Samangan province due to landslides. Due to access issues along the road to Dara-e-Suf-e-Bala district, the UN is coordinating with humanitarian partners and community elders to find alternative roads to reach displaced people with humanitarian assistance.

Due to heavy snow fall during the last week, the road to Kohistan district in Faryab province was blocked. The road connecting the district centre to Maymana city has been closed to public traffic due to harsh winter conditions, increasing needs for food and other supplies.

Inter-agency assessment teams verified 700 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Samangan provinces. 1,211 IDPs received humanitarian assistance across the North. Some, 427 IDPs also received emergency health assistance through mobile health services in Maymana city, Faryab province. 3,500 IDPs in Faryab province were identified to receive winterisation support in the coming days.

South: Over 1,000 people displaced due to the ongoing conflict

Conflict between an NSAG and the ANSF continued in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Initial reports indicate that some 200 people were displaced in Tirinkot, Uruzgan province as a result of the ongoing clashes. In addition, nearly 1,400 people were displaced in Nahr-e-Saraj in Hilmand province due to the presence of parties to the conflict, according to initial reports.

Last week, 258 IDPs who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Hilmand province. Assessments were ongoing to identify people who were displaced by conflict in Uruzgan, Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces.

West: Humanitarian operations interrupted due to access challenges

Fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Farah, Ghor, Badghis and Hirat provinces. Last week, five civilians were reportedly killed by two separate Improvised Explosive Device detonations in Ghor province.

Access to people in needs continued to be a major challenge for humanitarian partners in the West due to NSAG initiated demands. As a result, an NGO had to stop their activities in Badghis province, however, other humanitarian partners have resumed their activities in Hirat province.

Roads connecting Chaghcharan city to DoLayna, Pasaband and Shahrak districts in Ghor province were closed due to heavy snowfall. An NSAG reportedly prevented contractors from clearing roads, affecting the price of goods in some districts.

Interagency assessments teams identified 2,539 IDPs who were affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hirat and Farah provinces. Cash distributions for winterization assistance to IDPs affected by the 2018 drought are ongoing in Hirat province. Humanitarian actors were conducting needs assessments for returnees in Muqur and Bala Murghab districts in Badghis province who were affected by drought.

Centre: Over 3,000 people will receive winter assistance

Last week, 609 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Kabul and Kapisa provinces. Additionally, some 700 people received winterisation assistance in Maidan Wardak province.

Also, 3,483 people will receive winter assistance from a humanitarian partner in Logar, Kapisa, Parwan and Panjsher provinces in the coming days.