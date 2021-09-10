Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (30 August – 5 September 2021)

South: Limited health services in Uruzgan province

In the reporting period, the overall security situation in the south remained relatively calm. Civilians including women and children reportedly continued to be affected by roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonations and gunfire. A rise in unemployment has been observed along with increasing criminality. The prices of food, medicine and other essential supplies in markets across the region reportedly increased by about 30 per cent.

Most public health facilities and hospitals are reportedly running short of medication and other basic supplies. The situation in Uruzgan province is reportedly particularly dire with medical staff including doctors who have not been paid for months quitting. Currently, other health facilities supported by NGOs such as the Mirwais hospital in Kandahar province and Bost hospital in Lashkargah city in Hilmand province continue to function but are overstretched and facing an increasing number of patients from rural areas.

On 5 September, Kandahar air field resumed daily flights from Kabul and Hirat provinces. The Spin Boldak border crossing remained open to Pakistani identification card holders, Afghans with Pakistani visas and commercial truck movements.

On 29 August, humanitarian agencies began responding to 1,564 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Shah Joi District in Zabul Province. During the reporting period, 1,155 people received food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and hygiene education, and physiotherapy services. There continues to be gaps in providing cash assistance to people in need in Shah Joi District due to limits in cash withdrawals sufficient for cash for distribution.

North-east: 3,500 people displaced by fighting

The security situation in the north-east remained calm but unpredictable. Between, 28 and 29 August, three civilians were reportedly killed by gunfire in Kunduz province. A total of 3,500 people were reportedly displaced from Banu, Pul-e-Hisar, and Deh Salah districts to the Arzangan mountain in Deh Salah district, Baghlan province due to recent fighting. Health facilities are reportedly lacking medical supplies and staff. There are reports of health services being reduced or stopped in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. After the Taliban took control of Kabul, people who were displaced by conflict in Kabul returned to their place of origin in the north-east. Their most pressing needs are shelter and food.

Some humanitarian partners have resumed their activities with joint needs assessments being conducted to assess the needs of over 158,000 vulnerable people who have returned to their areas of origin in the north-east. This week, humanitarian assistance reached 12,901 people. In addition, 51,128 vulnerable people received food. North: 18,784 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained relatively calm in all provinces in the north. During the reporting period, 1,001 people were verified by assessment teams to be displaced by conflict and in need of humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces. A total of 18,784 people received food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and hygiene education in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

East: Flooding caused damage to agricultural land and property

Between 26 and 31 August, shelling was reported in residential areas of Dangam and Sar Kani Districts in Kunar province near the border and reportedly resulted in civilian casualties. On 30 August, heavy rains and floods were reported in Helgal valley, Ghazi Abad area in Sheltan, Ghazi Abad, Nari and Shigal districts in Kunar Province which inflicted damage to roads, bridges, livestock as well as farmlands. Also, 105 people reportedly were affected by flash floods in Behsud District in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province. Interagency assessment teams were deployed to affected area to assess humanitarian needs.

This week, out of 31,374 people assessed, 27,517 vulnerable people among host communities were recommended to receive food as part of the World Food Programme’s unconditional seasonal support. A total of 11,872 people were reached with immediate humanitarian assistance including 5,950 IDPs and 5,922 people in host communities in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Furthermore, 2,389 returnees and IDPs received basic health care and 70 children were vaccinated at the Torkham border crossing to protect them against polio and measles.

West: Security remained calm with some incidents affecting civilians

The security situation remained relatively calm across the west with some reports of robbery, criminality and abductions affecting civilians. Banks and other institutions providing basic services are reportedly still not fully functional. On 5 September, a local airline resumed flights from Kabul to Hirat, among other provinces.

Centre: UN Relief Chief visited Kabul and met with Taliban leaders

During the reporting period, fighting was reported in Panjsher province which reportedly caused people in affected areas to be internally displacement. This still needs to be confirmed by assessments. Some security incidents were reported in Daykundi and Kabul provinces.

A total of 7,147 people displaced by conflict will receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni and Kabul provinces. Nearly 2,000 IDPs were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Kabul province. According to initial information, 6,314 people who were recently displaced by fighting from other provinces and arrived in Kabul city.

On 5 September, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths visited Kabul and met with Mullah Baradar and the leadership of the Taliban to engage with authorities on humanitarian issues. He emphasized the humanitarian community’s commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to people in need. He added that the safety and security of humanitarian staff and access to people in need must be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers – both men and women – be ensured freedom of movement.