12 Feb 2020

Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (3 February – 9 February 2020)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Northeast: Over 3,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Reports surfaced of an airstrike impacting a school and a clinic in the Baghi Shirkat area of Kunduz province during last week’s fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG).

Since 3 February, an unknown respiratory illness killed 14 children in five villages in the Ushnugan area (Yamgan district, Badakhshan province).

Last week, 3,535 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Moreover, 455 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Baghlan province.

East: Fighting displaced 6,400 people in Nangahar and Laghman

Approximately, 5,600 people were displaced during fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province and 800 people were displaced in Alishang and Alingar districts in Laghman province. Interagency teams will be deployed in the field to assess the humanitarian needs of displaced people.

On 9 February, 15 health facilities reopened in five districts (Khogyani, Surkh Rod, Lalpur, Muhmand Dara, Achin) in Nangarhar province. The health facilities have been closed since 13 January depriving 217,806 people of basic health services. However, several other health facilities in the region remain closed impacting tens of thousands of people in need of healthcare. Negotiations are ongoing to reopen the facilities. From 1 to 27 January, 275 health care facilities have been affected by conflict resulting in 208 facilities closed and 33 facilities damaged or destroyed. During the same time period 34 health care facilities were reopened across the country.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 1,750 IDPs who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days across the eastern part of the country. 23,002 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces.

6,273 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, a total of 5,448 children were vaccinated for polio and measles. 58 people (21 women and 37 children) from Achin district who have been displaced to Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province continued to receive life-saving humanitarian assistance.

