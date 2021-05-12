Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (3 – 9 May 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian displacement

The security situation has deteriorated in the south, mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, with improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and armed clashes affecting civilian and humanitarian activities. On 10 May, 11 civilians were reportedly killed and 27 others were injured when a bus was hit by a roadside IED detonation in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of the Tarnak Wa Jaldak district of Zabul province. The injured have been admitted to Mirwais Regional hospital. In Kandahar province, armed clashes were reported in Panjwayi, Maywand and Zheray districts. Highway 1 is temporarily closed for traffic and public movements in Maywand district and vehicles have been forced to use other routes, many of which are not safe. According to health partners, ongoing hostilities in Maywand have forced the pull back of health services of Maywand Comprehensive Health Clinic (CHC) to first aid only. According to initial information, 8 civilians, including three children, were killed and three other civilians were wounded when a rocket from an unknown location landed in a civilian house in the Hawzi Madad area, between Zheray and Maywand districts. Two farmers were also reportedly killed by an IED detonation while they were working in their farm in Panjwaiy district. Sporadic fighting has also been reported in Shah Wali Kot district.

In Hilmand province, intensified fighting was reported in different parts of Lashkargah and Nawa-e-Barakzy districts. According to Hilmand officials, 7,000 people were displaced by fighting in Lashkargah and Nawa-e-Barakzy districts. Information has been shared with interagency assessment teams for verification. According to the Hilmand Department of Public Health, between 1 and 5 May, 42 people were killed and 131 people, including women and children, were wounded by fighting and admitted to Bost and other emergency hospitals. Between 6 and 8 May, 856 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Qalat district, Zabul province and in Tirinkot district of Uruzgan province received food, emergency shelter and relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene support. However, cash-based assistance is still needed. Some 788 IDPs have been identified to receive assistance in the coming days.

North-east: 24,500 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. A total of 24,500 people were reportedly displaced due to ongoing fighting in Baghlan province. During the reporting period, a total of 28,763 people (2,765 IDPs and 25,998 vulnerable people) received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In addition, assessment teams identified 609 people affected by rainfalls to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Also, 622 people affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: 55,013 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east. A total of 3,500 people were displaced from Alishang and Alingar districts to Mehtarlam district of Laghman province due to fighting. Interagency assessment teams will be deployed to assess the needs of displaced people. Heavy rains and floods have also resulted in structural damage and impacted several families in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. This week, 105 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. During the reporting period, 55,013 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 1,554 newly displaced people, 2,296 people affected by heavy rain, 2,415 undocumented returnees and 48,748 vulnerable people who received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 6,698 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 145 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Several mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,615 children under five screened, 54 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 136 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 2,016 people affected by flash floods will receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable in the west. Between 3 and 9 May, 14 people were reportedly wounded, including women and children, due to ongoing fighting and IED detonations across the west. During the reporting period, 2,016 people affected by recent flash floods were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Ghor and Hirat province. In addition, 199 people affected by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Badghis Province. The response to their needs is ongoing by aid agencies.

Centre: Increased violence resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained volatile in Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa, Logar, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. According to initial information, 2,030 people were newly displaced in Kapisa and Ghazni provinces due to ongoing fighting and insecurity. On 8 May, more than 60 civilians, mostly schoolgirls, were killed and more than 150 civilians were wounded by a car bomb which was detonated in front of the Sayed Al- Shuhada school, followed by multiple additional bombs in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul city.

Interagency assessment teams identified 2,975 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Ghazni, Logar and Paktya provinces. A total of 90,492 people received food under the seasonal support program of WFP in Kapisa, Parwan and Paktika provinces. On 5 May, 4,415 people received food assistance in Kapisa province by a humanitarian partner. Needs assessments of people affected by recent flash floods are ongoing in Bamyan, Daykundi and Maidan Wardak provinces.

North: 5,663 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid

Armed clashes between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north. A total of 5,663 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 1,036 people affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Jawzjan province. On 8 May, 1,141 people affected by flood received food assistance in Samangan province.