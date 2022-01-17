Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (3 – 9 January 2022)

IN THIS ISSUE

Humanitarian assistance and winterization support

Rain and heavy snowfall impedes humanitarian activities

Health response in the East and in the North

Field missions in Nangarhar, Hilmand, Nirmorz and Ghor provinces

Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) highlights

North: Some 5,775 people were identified by inter-agency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance across the North.

North-east: In Badakhshan Province, 2,730 people received cash for food by an NGO. Another NGO distributed wheat seed and training to 545 people in Baharak, Jorm, Shahada, Keshem and Warduj districts. More than 18,000 people received food under a seasonal support program in Faizabad and Taloqan districts.

East: 107,842 people received humanitarian assistance including food in Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces. An additional 3,192 people in the East were identified to receive winter and food aid.

West: 427 people received humanitarian assistance in Hirat and Ghor provinces. 1,389 people were identified by inter-agency assessment teams to receive humanitarian aid in Badghis Province.

Central: 1,435 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) received cash assistance in Logar Province. Another 36,400 people received winterization assistance in Paktya, Parwan, Daykundi, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Kabul provinces. An additional 140,000 people received food assistance under seasonal support programme in Kabul province.

South: 11,473 people affected by drought received winterization cash assistance for heating, warm clothes and blanket kits in Hilmand Province. An additional 791 people displaced by previous conflict received food, relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in Kandahar Province.