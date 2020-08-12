Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (3 - 9 August 2020)

North-east: Fighting displaced 2,800 people in Kunduz province

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mainly in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. During the reporting period, the number of security incidents increased by 16 per cent compared to the last week across the north-east and reportedly resulted in the deaths of 18 civilians and injuries of 5 others. 400 families (approximately 2,800 people) were reportedly displaced by ongoing conflict in Kohna Qala village and Band-e-Barq area in Aqtash, Khan Abad district, Kunduz province.

On 7 August, landslides in Mal-Michani village in Khost Wa Fereng district, Baghlan province reportedly killed one woman and four children.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 791 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: Heavy flooding resulted in civilian casualties and destruction of houses and agricultural lands

The security situation remained volatile during the reporting period following the complex attack on the Jalalabad Prison on 2 August.

Localized heavy rain and flooding in Qalatak village in Kuz Kunar, Nangarhar on 1 August reportedly resulted in the deaths of 15 people including women and children, damaged several houses, and destroyed crops and agricultural lands. Interagency humanitarian teams assessed needs and recommended 390 families (about 2,739 people) to receive food, relief items and tents in Qalatak village in Kuz Kunar district, Nangarhar province.

In total, 3,556 people were identified as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 2,569 people received humanitarian aid including food assistance under WFP’s seasonal food support programme in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

A total of 1,419 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 354 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.