Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (29 November – 5 December 2021)

Food and agriculture response continues to address rising food insecurity

Access assessment mission to Chaghcharan, Ghor province

“In the past, many people needed food aid because they were jobless or day labourers, widows or had large families to support, but now we are seeing teachers and civil servants who are also vulnerable. In Afghanistan, often one person is supporting a large family including brothers, sisters, mothers and so on,” said Sanaullah an NGO worker helping to distribute food in Jalalabad. “People are now buying 5kg or even 2kg of wheat flour because they cannot afford the whole bag, and they still need to feed a whole family.”

North: Over 24,000 vulnerable people received one-month food rations or cash for food in Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul. Cash was provided in lieu of one month of food to 9,800 people in Faryab. In Balkh province, a cash for work project covering 4,000 families (about 28,000 people) was started to reconstruct potable water systems and irrigation canals. Also in Balkh, an NGO started a water, sanitation and hygiene project in the remote districts Balkh, Chemtal and Char Bolak to dig 30 new wells and repair 180 wells. With 80 per cent of the repairs completed, new well construction will start shortly.

North-east: Food assistance (partly in the form cash) reached approximately 327,000 people. In Badakhshan province, the UN distributed wheat seeds to vulnerable farmers in Baharak, Shuhada, and Warduj districts. In addition, an NGO provided cash-for-work for 2,600 people to clear irrigation canals in Jorm and Shighnan districts.

East: 281,000 food insecure people were assisted with unconditional seasonal food rations. Improved seeds and fertilizers were provided for over 600 people in Dara-e-Nur and Bati Kot districts, Nangarhar Province.

West: From 28 November to 2 December, joint teams assessed 5,900 people of whom 3,500 were identified to receive food. A team of some 30 NGO staff conduct daily needs assessments in Hirat.

South: In Zaranj City Nimoz province, joint teams assessed 1,800 people of whom 226 were identified to be in need of food, relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene aid with distributions to begin on 6 December.

Assessment and response are also ongoing in other parts of the country. According to WFP, the price of food has increased significantly compared to June 2021.