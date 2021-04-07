Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (29 March – 4 April 2021)

South: Measles reported, polio campaign begins

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported airstrikes and improvised explosive device (IED) detonations in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

In Kandahar province, fighting continued in Panjwayi, Zheray and some parts of Maywand districts. On 2 April, reportedly an airstrike targeting a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device damaged houses in Arghandab district. The number of civilian casualties is yet to be confirmed.

In Hilmand province, armed clashes were ongoing in Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. On 2 April, five civilians were reportedly killed by a roadside IED detonation in Lashkargah district.

According to provincial officials, 630 people were displaced from Gizab, Chora and Dehrawud districts to Tirinkot, Uruzgan province. The information is still being verified and needs of IDPs will be assessed. Between 28 March and 1 April, 305 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand province. Between 20 and 30 March, 1,771 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province and in Lashkargah, Hilmand province. In addition, 299 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Nimroz province.

On 27 March, provincial national disease surveillance authorities reported two measles outbreaks. On 18 March, a measles outbreak was reported in Greshk, Nahr-e-Saraj district, Hilmand province. On 23 March, another outbreak was reported in the Ashiq Abad area in Maywand district, Kandahar province. A total of 14 children were affected (8 in Greshk and 6 in Maywand). On 4 April, a measles vaccination campaign started in Nahr-e-Saraj and Lashkargah districts as the number of reported cases in the districts increased. On 29 March, a polio immunisation campaign began in the south, aiming to reach 1,775,811 under-five children. However, an estimated 629,408 children will not be reached due to insecurity and restrictions on polio immunisation in NSAG-controlled areas.

North-east: Over 3,000 people displaced due to fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued across the north-east mainly in Badakshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. On 30 March, a civilian was reportedly killed by fighting in Pul-e-Khumri district of Baghlan province. Also, 3,472 people were reportedly displaced to Imam Sahib district due to ongoing fighting in Kunduz province. Humanitarian assistance reached 8,365 people affected by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 1,484 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: 17,339 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes were reported in Alishang district, Laghman province and in Chapadara district, Kunar and Surkhrod, Khogyani and Hesarak districts of Nangarhar province. On 2 April, 17 civilians were reportedly injured including women and children by mortar shells that landed near residential areas in Alishang district, Laghman province.

This week, 3,906 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 17,339 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 4,970 newly displaced people, 12,320 vulnerable people in host communities and 49 undocumented returnees. A total of 8,248 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 458 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Six mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,008 children under five screened, 12 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 38 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 886 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the west. During the reporting period, 886 people displaced from Ab Kamari district to Qala Naw, Badghis province in the last weeks were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. The road connecting Qala-e-Naw to Jawand district, Badghis province has been blocked since 2019 and remains a challenge for people who need to access markets and medical facilities. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) is planning to dispatch 54 metric tons of food to 600 families (4,200 people) in Jawand district by helicopter.

Centre: Violence increased with civilian casualties

The security situation remained volatile in the centre mainly in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, and Paktya provinces. On 31 March, 20 civilians including women and children were reportedly injured when a rocket hit a health facility in Baraki Barak, Logar province. Despite damages inflicted, the health facility resumed operations shortly after the incident.

Interagency assessment teams identified 23,303 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian partners began distributing food and household items on 4 April in Behsud-1 and Behsud-2, Maidan Wardak province. During the reporting period, 5,376 people received humanitarian assistance in Paktya and Logar provinces.

North: 22 health facilities remained closed in Samangan

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the north. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,708 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-ePul, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 22 basic health facilities remained closed in Samangan province with negotiations ongoing to reopen the health facilities.

On 29 March, the National Immunisation Day polio vaccination campaign started and 1,200,000 children under five are expected to be vaccinated for polio across the north.