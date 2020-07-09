Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (29 June – 5 July 2020)

North-east: Humanitarian activities impeded by road insecurity

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Ongoing fighting in Takhar province resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries of seven others. Also, fighting in the Khanabad area has severely restricted the humanitarian traffic between the provincial capital cities of Kunduz and Taloqan. This has a negative impact on the movement of humanitarian personnel and the activities of humanitarian organizations in Takhar province.

A total of 8,211 people affected by conflict received food assistance in Baghlan province. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,323 people (189 families) affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Baghlan and Takhar provinces.

East: Assessments teams identified 18,508 people to receive immediate humanitarian aid

The security situation across the east remained volatile and fighting continued between the ANSF and an NSAG. On 29 June, one person was reportedly killed and another injured by an unexploded ordnance in the Aonai Mamand area in Achin district in Nangarhar province.

On 4 July, 6,763 Afghan nationals crossed into Afghanistan after the Torkham border crossing opened. As part of the COVID-19 response, the returnees Afghans were screened and provided with COVID-19 awareness and related information, education and communication materials. The return of Afghan and Pakistani nationals continue to take place every Saturday. In Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, 2,373 people affected by conflict and natural disasters including returnees received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance. Also, 17,997 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Laghman, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces. Interagency assessments teams identified 18,508 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east.

In addition, 6,707 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 412 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 6,230 people displaced by conflict received assistance in Faryab

Across the north, 60 security incidents were recorded this week which is a significant increase compared to the previous reporting week, challenging people’s access to services and humanitarian access to people in need.

Balkh province recorded the highest number of security incidents followed by Faryab, Jawzjan, Samangan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

Interagency assessment teams verified 2,149 people (307 families) affected by conflict in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-ePul provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In addition, 890 families (about 6,230 people) displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province.

During the reporting period, 1,578 protracted IDPs, returnees and most vulnerable host community members received basic health assistance from an NGO and local authorities distributed food and relief items to 890 vulnerable people in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: Fighting displaced 3,000 people in Kandahar and Nimroz

Following the 29 June explosions in Sangin district, Hilmand province resulting in more than 20 civilian deaths, the security incidents situation remained volatile. Armed clashes, airstrikes and targeted killings were reported in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces resulting in civilian casualties, and displacement while also adversely affecting agricultural livelihoods. According to initial reports, fighting in Kandahar and Nimroz displaced more than 3,000 people. Humanitarian partners are verifying the report. Conflict intensified in Tirinkot and Dehrawud districts in Uruzgan province causing temporary displacements. Two girls were reportedly wounded in armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG in Naachin area and two men killed by an IED detonation in the Jangi Karez area in Uruzgan province.

In Hilmand, 224 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance. In addition, need assessments of people affected by conflict is ongoing in Zabul province.

West: 1,400 people displaced by conflict in Hirat province

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable with an increasing number of armed clashes and improvised explosive device (IED) detonation reported across the west namely in Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Hirat. According to initial reports, 1,400 people were displaced by conflict from different villages of Pashtun Zarghun district in Hirat province. Humanitarian partners have been alerted and are ready to conduct a joint needs assessment and provide emergency assistance to people in need.

In Badghis and Hirat provinces, humanitarian partners assisted 854 people displaced by conflict.

Centre: 14,000 vulnerable people received food assistance in Kabul

The security situation remained unstable across the centre.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provided cash assistance to 19 families (about 133 people) who were affected by natural disasters in Logar and Khost provinces. Interagency assessments teams identified 19 families (approximately 133 people) who were affected by natural disasters to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Parwan province. Also, 155 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Paktika province.

Needs assessments of 10,710 IDPs are ongoing in Khost, Paktya, Logar and Maydan Wardak provinces. A total of 14,000 vulnerable people in Kabul City received cash for food from the UN as part of the COVID-19 response. A humanitarian partner will assist an additional 2,000 families (approximately 14,000 people) affected by COVID-19 in Kabul province in the coming days.