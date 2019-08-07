Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (29 July - 04 August 2019)

KEY FIGURES

PEOPLE ASSISTED (PAST WEEK)

16,400 People received assistance

IDPS IN 2019 (AS OF 4 AUG)

206,100 People newly displaced

261,500* Received assistance

RETURNEES IN 2019 (AS OF 27 JUL)

260,550 Returnees from Iran

16,115 Returnees from Pakistan

5,900 Returnees from other countries

HRP REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

612M Requested (US$)

165M 27% funded (US$)

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND

27M Contributions (US$)

6M Pledges (US$)

26.5M Expenditure

2.86M Programmable amount**

*Including some assistance to people displaced in late 2018

**Including carry over before HFU cost-plan 2020

North: 1,281 received aid after assessment

In the past week, inter-agency teams verified 2,149 people in the North of the country (Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Andkhoy district, Maymana city) displaced by conflict and in need of assistance. To date, 1,281 people received humanitarian assistance mainly in Balkh and Faryab Provinces.

Northeast: new hostilities and displacement

New hostilities broke out in the districts of Qala-e-Zal (Kunduz Province), Koran wa Monjan (Badakhshan Province) and Eshkamesh (Takhar Province). In Qala-e-Zal, 1,750 people were displaced to hard-to-reach areas controlled by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG). Negotiations to access people in need are ongoing. NSAG reportedly took control of the District Center in Koran wa Monjan resulting in displacement to Faizabad city, Eshkashiem and Baharak districts, and Nuristan province (number yet to be established). In Eshkamesh, clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and NSAG resulted in the displacement of 100 families from villages to the District Centre.

East: hostilities, displacement and closure of health centres

Clashes in the East contributed to 61 reported security incidents since 28 April. The ANSF retook control of a few villages in the districts of Batikot, Shinwar, Nazyan, Muhmand Dara, Lalpur, Chaparhar and Achin. Clashes between NSAG continued in Sherzad, Khogyani (Nangarhar), Chapadara and Shegil (Kunar) with the latter experiencing the highest number of clashes. According to initial reports, NSAG have re-established a presence in the remote areas of Pachieragam and Dehbala.

NGO health facilities closed due to insecurity since April in Nuristan, Nangarhar and Laghman province remain closed, denying approximately 25,600 people access to health services. Health facilities that had previously been closed in Ghaziabad, Digal in (Kunar) and Bilalkhail in Nangarhar re-opened on 28 July, resuming services for up to 20,000 people.

Some 4,571 people were displaced (Nangarhar: 4,081 people; Laghman: 490 people), with assessments planned in the coming days. Last week, 3,710 people were identified as in need of assistance. Some 1,869 people were reached with humanitarian assistance consisting of core relief items, tents and water, hygiene and sanitation supplies (hygiene kits and latrines). Some 692 flood-affected families in Kunar and Nangarhar received a second round of food assistance along with core relief items. Across the East, some 4,677 returnees and IDPs were reached through outpatient services and 6,023 children received vaccinations (OPV, IPV & measles). In total, 12,292 IDPs received humanitarian assistance with further needs assessments underway.

Centre: some 1,200 families displaced by clashes

Clashes in Kijran district continued during the past two weeks over control of the strategic area of Bazar Mushtarak, connecting Pasaband in Ghor Province. According to initial reports, some 8,400 people were displaced to various locations. Kabul witnessed the highest reported number of security incidents on record in July 2019.

West: 27 civilians killed by IED

On 31 July, 27 civilians including women and children were killed when a public bus was struck by an IED detonation on the Hirat- Kandahar highway. Injured people were treated at the Hirat Regional Hospital that had previously received funding from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

Some 1,593 people were reportedly displaced from their homes in Farah and Badghis to surrounding villages during the last three months by conflict. A joint assessment identified 685 people in need of food, core relief items and water, hygiene and sanitation assistance to be provided in the coming days.

**Security situation deteriorates **

July experienced the highest number of security incidents in 2019 in Afghanistan.

A high-profile attack on the office of Amrulleh Saleh’s Green Trend Party on 28 July in Kabul resulted in the death of 25 people (15 civilians) and an additional 43 civilian injuries. This attack, along with two other suicide attacks in Kabul on 25 July resulted in 122 civilian casualties.

Coordination

The Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) process for Afghanistan for 2020 is well underway including the Whole of Afghanistan Assessment. Cluster inputs were received for the HRP mid-year review with the report expected to be ready later this month. The latest quarterly pipeline tracking snapshot will also be released in August. A field coordination workshop will be held in Kabul in late August.

Funding updates

In the First Standard Allocation of 2019, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund is finalising grant agreements with partners following the release of US $19.5 million to assist 500,000 people in need of emergency food and agriculture, nutrition, education, shelter, core relief items and protection. Funds for this allocation were provided by the people and governments of Australia, Canada, Germany, Norway, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.