Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (28 September – 4 October 2020)

North-east: 22,400 people displaced by fighting

Clashes continued in Yawan district in Badakhshan province, Baharak district of Takhar province and Fereng district in Baghlan province. The ongoing fighting reportedly resulted in the new displacement of 3,200 households (about 22,400 people) from Ali Abad district to the centre of the district and Kunduz city in Kunduz province. A total of 16 interagency assessment teams have been deployed to assess the needs of displaced people. This week, interagency assessment teams identified 910 households (approximately 6,370 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan,

Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Humanitarian assistance reached 2,198 households (approximately 15,323 people) affected by conflict in Badakhshan,

Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In addition, 1,043 vulnerable and foodinsecure people were reached with humanitarian assistance in Kunduz province.

East: Clashes result in dozens of civilians casualties

Military clashes, including airstrikes, between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Laghman Province in the Alishang/Alingar areas. On 3 October, 22 people, including children were reportedly killed by a Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (SVBIED) detonation in the Ghani Khel area, Shinwar District, Nangarhar province, an additional 40 to 50 people were reportedly injured. On 5 October, eight people were reportedly killed and more than 20 injured by an explosion in Mihtarlam, Laghman Province.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 8,645 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. This week, 7,308 people affected by conflict including people affected by COVID-19 received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman and Kunar provinces. A total of 8,412 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 4,929 children were vaccinated for polio and measles. 13 mobile health teams providing nutrition support were deployed to several areas in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces that are hosting people who were displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters. As part of the nutrition response in areas hosting new IDPs and returnees, 2,009 children under five were medically screened. Of this number, 60 children suffered from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) while 108 children suffered from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Severe cases were admitted into the therapeutic feeding centre for treatment. In addition, 94 children were provided with vitamin A and 165 children received deworming tablets.

North: 1,561 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained volatile, with the number of security incidents increasing to 101 compared to 98 in the previous reporting period. Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab,

Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,561 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive aid in the coming days. A total of, 4,263 people including people in protracted displacement, returnees and people in the host community received hygiene supplies and COVID-19 prevention information across the north mainly in Faryab province.

South: Increased fighting resulted in civilian displacement and casualties

The security situation remained volatile and hostilities intensified between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Kandahar,

Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces. In Kandahar, IEDs and ongoing armed conflict in Maywand, Maruf, Arghestan,

Shah Wali Kot, Nesh and some parts of Zheray and Panjwayi districts resulted in the restriction of civilian movements. According to initial reports from local authorities, nearly 300 people were displaced from Shah Wali Kot to Kandahar city. Humanitarians verifying the needs of IDPs. In Hilmand province, conflict resulted in the displacement of thousands of people in Nad-e-Ali, Lashkargah district. Humanitarian partners in Hilmand are monitoring the situation closely. In Uruzgan province, on 25 September, nearly 52 civilians including women and children were reportedly wounded and killed during clashes between ANSF and an NSAG in Dehrawud district.

Insecurity has also reportedly escalated in Gizab district. Conflict in the District Administrative Centre has reportedly subsided and the health facility has partially resumed services, however, people have yet to return to their homes. Interagency assessments of people displaced by conflict are ongoing in Kandahar, Hilmand, Zabul and Nimorz provinces while access negotiation has been initiated in Uruzgan for people displaced within Dehrawud. On 1 October, a humanitarian partner distributed 700 PPE kits to the Ayno COVID-19 hospital in Kandahar province.

West: 2,722 people received humanitarian aid

The security situation continued to deteriorate in the west with at least six people killed and three wounded, including two children killed and one wounded by IEDs and crossfire in Ghor and Farah provinces. According to local authorities, around 16,980 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 19 to 26 September of whom 769 people received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat province. A total of, 1,953 people affected by the conflict in Hirat, Ghor and Farah provinces received emergency humanitarian assistance, including food and relief items, hygiene supplies and multi-purpose cash.

Centre: Civilian casualties from IED detonations

The overall security situation remained volatile and unstable. The main roads connecting Gardez to Kabul and Kabul to Maidan Wardak province remained insecure affecting civilian movements. On 29 September, 14 civilians including seven women and five children were reportedly killed and three others were wounded, when their vehicle was hit by a roadside IED in the Dashti Kariz area of Kajran district in Daykundi province. Reportedly, two civilians were wounded when a rocket hit their house in the Nawabad area, Ghazni province. Also, six civilians were wounded by an IED in Mujahid square of Khost city in Khost province. In Khost city, three more civilians were reportedly killed by an SVBIED detonation. In Maidan Wardak, one civilian was reportedly killed and two others wounded when a rocket landed in a residential area. 1,974 people were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni and Paktya provinces. Around 8,325 people from different part of the country were reportedly displaced to Kabul and Logar provinces due to conflict during August and September. 2,016 people affected by floods received assistance in Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces while needs assessments of people affected by floods in Baraki Barak district in Logar are ongoing. 1,729 people were identified to receive assistance so far.

