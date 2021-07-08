Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (28 June – 4 July 2021)

South: Scale and intensity of conflict increases

While the actual number of security incidents decreased, the scale and intensity of conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) reportedly increased during the last week. An NSAG reportedly took control of Shahwalikot district in Kandahar province and Nahr-eSaraj district in Hilmand province. Intense armed clashes were also reported in Panjwayi, Zheray and Arghestan districts in Kandahar province and Nad-e-Ali district in Hilmand province, resulting in civilian casualties and the internal displacement of hundreds of civilians, in addition to placing additional pressure on already limited health and medical infrastructure.

Additionally, both primary and secondary roads to provinces and districts in the south were reportedly intermittently blocked by an NSAG affecting civilian movements and the transportation of basic items including food. Sporadic outages of mobile service continued to adversely affect communication and information sharing, particularly in the reporting of emergencies.

A roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) reportedly detonated against a civilian vehicle in Garamser district in Hilmand province, killing several civilians including two children and a woman, in addition to wounding a child. On 30 June, airstrikes in the Nakhoni and Salehan areas in Panjwayi district in Kandahar province resulted in the deaths of five civilians (two women and three children) and the injury of six others (one woman and five children).

According to local authorities, about 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) fled conflict in Panjwaiy district to Kandahar city. A needs assessment will be conducted to determine response.

On 30 June, interagency teams provided 2,393 IDPs (1,433 people in Lashkargah and 960 people in Kandahar) with food, emergency shelter, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, and cash assistance.