Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (28 December 2020 – 3 January 2021)

South: 8,898 people recommended to receive humanitarian assistance

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

Sporadic armed clashes continued in Shah Joi, Tarnak Wa Jaldak, Mizan and Arghandab districts in Zabul province.

In Hilmand province, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG was reported in Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Airstrikes were also reported in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy and Nahr-e-Saraj and clearing operations of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the same districts are reportedly ongoing.

In Kandahar province, the security situation remained volatile mainly in Zheray, Panjwayi, Arghandab, Shah Wali Kot, Arghestan and Shorabak districts. Several roadside IEDs were reportedly discovered and diffused in the Zala Khan area, Panjwayi district. The overall presence of IEDs continued to hinder civilian movements.

In Uruzgan province, the security situation deteriorated in Gizab district with ongoing clashes between an NSAG and ANSF. In Dehrawud district, one child was reportedly killed and another injured by an IED detonation.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams recommended 1,908 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. Also, interagency assessment teams in Tirinkot and Gizab districts, Uruzgan province identified 6,990 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Furthermore, humanitarian activities resumed in Suri district, Zabul province and on 1 January humanitarian assistance was delivered to people in need. From 28 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, about 3,000 people were reached with assistance in Lashkargah city(Hilmand), Kandahar, Zaranj (Nimroz), and Suri district (Zabul).

North-east: 13,286 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs intensified in the north-east mainly in Eshkashem, Raghestan and Yaftal-eSufla districts, Badakhshan province. On 25 December 2020, two civilians were reportedly injured in Raghestan district and Yaftal-e-Sufla district in Badakhshan province due to ongoing fighting.

Humanitarian assistance including cash for food and winter support reached 13,286 people affected by conflict in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 532 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: 22,499 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued and the number of security incidents affecting civilians increased compared to the previous week.

Interagency assessment teams identified 4,277 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 22,499 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 609 newly displaced people, 1,022 people in protracted displacement, 400 farmers in need of food security/livelihood support and 20,468, people who received unconditional seasonal support/food rations in response to COVID-19. Some 7,340 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 7,966 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. This week, 6 mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 7,074 children under five screened, 242 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 772 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment.

West: Two cases of polio identified in Hirat

On 28 December 2020, a civilian was reportedly killed in a suicide attack in Kushk district, Hirat province. On 3 January, two cases of polio were identified among IDPs displaced from Ab Kamari district in Badghis province to Hirat city.

A total of 2,600 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance including food, household items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in Badghis, Ghor and Farah provinces. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 8,596 people received cash assistance for winter

The security situation in the Centre remained unstable mainly in Logar, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Paktya provinces with continued reports of IED attacks.

On 31 December 2020, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provided cash assistance, food and household items to 28 people who were affected by avalanches in Kiti district, Daykundi province on 29 December. On 2 January, 63 people affected by natural disasters were reached with humanitarian assistance in Yakawlang district of Daykundi province. This week, 8,596 people received cash assistance for winter in Ghazni, Kapisa, Paktika, Bamyan and Logar provinces. Needs assessments continued for vulnerable people in need of winter assistance across the central part of the country.

North: 3,332 IDPs received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,743 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Jawjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 3,332 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. In addition, 647 people including vulnerable families from host communities, IDPs in protracted displacement and returnees received basic health assistance through mobile health teams in Sar-e-Pul province.

