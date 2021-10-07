Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (27 September – 3 October 2021)

South: Civilians injured by IEDs

27 civilians including women and children were reportedly injured after accidentally detonating abandoned IEDs in rural areas. Most of the injured people were admitted to the Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar Province.

On 27 September, needs assessments were conducted for people who were displaced by conflict in July and who arrived in Qalat District in Zabul Province. A total of 120 internally displaced people will receive food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene supplies and cash assistance. In addition, 1,099 returnees were identified to be in need of humanitarian assistance and will receive relief items, water and sanitation and hygiene supplies.

232 vulnerable conflict-affected people in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan, Nimroz and Zabul provinces were identified to receive food, relief items, water and hygiene supplies.

North-east: 173,000 people receive food assistance

All health facilities are open in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces, but most are not fully functioning mainly due to shortage of medical supplies. The Department of Public Health and partners reported that health workers have not received their salary for three months. Negotiations are ongoing to address this issue and find solutions.

Humanitarian partners resumed needs assessments of displaced people. 7,617 people were identified by inter-agency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. A total of 173,208 vulnerable people received food assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Kunduz provinces.

North: Needs assessments resume in Faryab Province

During the reporting period, 1,120 people displaced by conflict in August were identified by assessment teams to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. These needs assessments could resume following successful negotiations.

A total of 54,796 vulnerable people received food for one month under a WFP seasonal livelihood support programme in Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. On 30 September, 3,150 people displaced by conflict from Jawzjan, Samangan and Balkh Provinces in July and August received food in Mazar-e-Sharif City in Balkh Province.

East: 75,000 people reached with humanitarian assistance

IED incidents reportedly continued to affect civilians in the East. Between 26 and 28 September, a road mission was successfully completed between Kabul and Nangarhar provinces.

Out of 77,105 people assessed, 74,830 vulnerable people among host communities were identified to receive food assistance as part of WFP seasonal support programme across the East. A total of 1,750 vulnerable people were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Achin District in Nangarhar Province. An additional 75,229 people were reached with immediate humanitarian assistance, including 1,939 people who were affected by floods, 126 returnees at Torkham transit center, and 73,164 vulnerable people in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces.

A total of 3,548 returnees and IDPs received emergency outpatient health services and 45 children were vaccinated for polio and measles in the East. This week, 6 mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 2,098 children under five screened, 120 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 315 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment. In addition, 100 children were provided with vitamin A and 735 pregnant and lactating women received counseling services.

West: Ongoing assessments for winter support

A total of 886 people who were displaced in the last three months from Khak-e-Safed, Pushtrod, Purchaman and Bakwa Districts of Farah Province and Nahr-e-Saraj District of Hilmand Province were assessed and identified to receive food, relief items, water and sanitation and hygiene supplies.

On 7 September, a joint assessment team identified 600 internally displaced people in Lal Wa Sar-e-Jangal District in Ghor Province in need of humanitarian assistance. In addition, humanitarian partners will provide food and relief items to returnees in Dawlatyar District in Ghor Province. Assessments for winter support for IDP families are ongoing across the West.

Centre: 6,700 people receive humanitarian assistance

On 3 October, several people were reportedly killed and injured by an explosion in Kabul city. Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) claimed responsibility for the attack.

A total of 6,664 people displaced by conflict in August received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Ghazni, Lal Wa Sar-e-Jangal district of Ghor and Kapisa provinces. 2,030 internally displaced people in Kabul received cash and transportation rent to return back to their places of origin.

In Bamyan Province, needs assessments are ongoing for people who were displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters to receive food assistance as part of WFP seasonal support the coming days.