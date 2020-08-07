Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (27 July - 2 August 2020)

North-east: 9,618 people received humanitarian aid Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east. However, the three-day ceasefire during the Eid holiday declared by an NSAG resulted in a reduction of violence.

A total of 9,618 people affected by conflict received food, relief items, cash and shelter assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,204 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: Tensions remain high in Jalalabad City, security volatile and unstable across the east Following an attack on the Jalalabad Prison claimed by Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) and the subsequent fighting between ANSF and IS-K on 2 August, tensions continued to remain high in Jalalabad City. The security situation remained volatile and unstable across the east with continued fighting, explosions, mortars and increasing criminality.

Shelling near the border reportedly impacted Dangam and Sheltan districts in Kunar resulting in the death of a woman and livestock. Tensions at the border with Pakistan reportedly remain high due to the ongoing construction of a gate in the Sasobi fenced area in Durbaba District, Nangarhar Province.

During the reporting period, reportedly 13 civilians were killed while 42 others including Afghan National Police, prisoners and civilians were injured by violence in the east.

On 2 August, localized heavy rain and wind were reported in the Nurgal, Chawkay, Narang, Khas Kunar and Sar Kani district in Kunar province and Alingar and Alishang districts in Laghman province. The flooding reportedly impacted crops and agricultural lands. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) and humanitarian partners on the ground are assessing the situation to respond to the needs of affected people.

This week, interagency assessment teams identified 20,118 people as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 25,963 people received humanitarian aid including food assistance under WFP’s seasonal food support programme in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces. A total of 5,423 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 374 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 947 people reached with humanitarian assistance The security situation in the north remained unstable. 89 security incidents were recorded (similar to what was recorded in the past three weeks) including armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Fighting in Qaysar, Shirintagab and Dawlatabad districts reportedly resulted in one civilian killed and 13 others injured.

A total of 947 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian aid in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 623 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days.

South: Fighting results in civilian casualties and displacement Despite the three-day ceasefire during the Eid, the overall security situation remained volatile across the south with sporadic armed clashes, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and airstrikes in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces. The ongoing fighting between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of 20 families (about 140 people) in Dehrawud district in Uruzgan province.

On 30 July, 16 people were reportedly killed and 70 others were injured as a result of clashes near the border in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province. Also, 50 families (about 350 people) temporarily fled their homes to safer places due to the fighting.

On 29 July, 386 people displaced by conflict received food, relief items and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies from humanitarian partners in Hilmand province.

West: Over 100,000 IDPs received cash for food During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable despite the three-day ceasefire announced by an NSAG during Eid. On 29 and 31 July, reportedly 4 civilians were killed and 17 others wounded as a result of two IED detonations in Hirat province.

During the reporting period, more than 100,000 IDPs who remained in informal sites sicne the 2018 drought received cash for food in Hirat province.

According to local authorities, around 5,000 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 23 to 26 July of whom 404 people received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city.

Centre: 1,218 people displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters received assistance The security situation in the centre remained unstable but a significant decrease in the number of security incidents was observed following the three-day ceasefire during Eid.

During the reporting period, 11 families (approximately 77 people) affected by natural disasters received assistance from humanitarian partners in Khost province. Interagency assessment teams identified 266 people who were affected by natural disasters to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Bamyan province.

A total of 1,141 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Ghazni and Kabul provinces. Also, 84 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Kapisa province.