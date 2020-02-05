Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (27 January – 2 February 2020)

Northeast: Fighting and military operations affect access and result in several deaths

The security and humanitarian access situation remained uncertain due to localized skirmishes between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) around Kunduz city and main roads affecting four provinces. Military activities, NSAG attacks on ANSF positions, clearing operations and house to house searches were also reported.

Airstrikes in Wazirkhan village of Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz reportedly resulted in 5 deaths (2 women, 1 child and 2 men).

Road connections between Kunduz and other provincial capital cities were reportedly severely impeded. Following a needs assessment of internally displaced persons (IDPs), 31 new IDP families (217 people) were identified to be eligible for humanitarian assistance in Baghlan. Overall, 11,739 people received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar, and Baghlan provinces.

East: Military operations in Sherzad District displaced some 3,500 people

Military operations in Sherzad District, Nangarhar province reportedly displaced of 500 families (approximately 3,500 people) to several locations within Sherzad District, Chamtala in Khogyani District, Surkhrod/Behsud districts and Jalalabad City. As of 30 January, 15,862 people were reached with multipurpose/conditional cash, winterisation kits, food rations, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), relief items and health care supplies. The majority of assistance consisted of winterisation support (cash for heating and food and agricultural supplies) provided through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.