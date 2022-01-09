Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (27 December 2021 - 2 January 2022)

IN THIS ISSUE

Humanitarian partners continue food and winter aid

Suspected measles outbreaks in the South

Hygiene supplies for people affected by Acute Watery Diarrhea

Health response in the East

Displaced families in need of humanitarian assistance in Badghis

Field missions in Nuristan and Hirat provinces

Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) highlights

North: some 5,880 vulnerable people received humanitarian assistance while more than 5,700 people were identified by inter-agency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance.

North-east: 4,418 internal returnees received humanitarian assistance. Food rations were distributed to 204,246 people. An additional 27,363 people in the North-east were identified to receive winter and food aid.

East: 187,033 people received humanitarian assistance including food across the east. An additional 4,991 people in the East were identified to receive winter and food aid.

West: 448 people received food and cash assistance in Chaghcharan District in Ghor and in Hirat Province. Also, a humanitarian partner is planning to provide food to 16,800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees in Qala-e-Naw district of Badghis Province.

Central: 46,000 people received winterization assistance in Kabul, Paktya, Daykundi, Maidan Wardak and Khost provinces. An additional 65,000 people received food assistance under WFP seasonal support programmes in Kapisa and Daykundi provinces.

South: 32,669 people were assisted with winterization packages. An additional 7,553 people were reached with cash for winter support in the south.

Assessments and response activities are also ongoing in other parts of the country