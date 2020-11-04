Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (26 October – 1 November 2020)

South: Ongoing fighting causes more displacement

Fighting and military operations continued in the south between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) mainly in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and parts of Zabul province.

According to the Department of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), 1,302 families (approximately 9,114 people) from Hilmand and Dehrawud and Gizab (Uruzgan) with Maywand, Arghandab (Kandahar) have been displaced to Kandahar city and Dand districts, however further displacement is anticipated from Panjwayi and Zheray districts with a number yet to be confirmed. Some 100 families (approximately 700 people) from Dehrawud and Gizab were reportedly displaced to Tirinkot, Uruzgan province. Furthermore, according to initial reports, 8 civilians were killed and 16 others were wounded in Dehrawud in the past two weeks--13 children and 5 women were among the casualties.

Since fighting that started on 11 October in Hilmand, roads in affected areas and to Kandahar remain closed due to NSAG checkpoints and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contamination. Mobile telephone networks remain very limited and are affecting assessments and the flow of information. As of 3 November, 13,185 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been verified by humanitarian assessment teams in Hilmand province, of whom 11,663 people have been reached with humanitarian assistance. In Kandahar, interagency assessment teams identified 452 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

On 27 October, three health facilities were closed in Arghandab district in Kandahar province. The health facilities were reportedly closed due to the presence of IEDs preventing health staff from accessing the clinics. Approximately 60,000 people are deprived of access to health services as a result of the closure of health facilities. Also, on 28 October, a health facility in Dehrawud district was closed due to ongoing fighting affecting some 33,000 people in need of health services.

West: 1,200 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the West. On 28 October, two children were reportedly injured by a roadside IED in Kushk district of Hirat province. On 1 November, a civilian was reportedly wounded by another IED detonation in Hirat city. During the reporting period around 660 people affected by conflict were assessed and received food, relief items, water and hygiene supplies in Farah and Hirat provinces. Between 22 and 29 October, 540 returnees received post-arrival assistance

Centre: 3,024 people affected by flood and conflict received assistance

The security situation in the centre remained unstable. On 2 November, a complex attack on Kabul University resulted in 35 people killed and dozens injured, following the recent attack on an education facility on 24 October in Kabul. Not including the above, a total of 25 civilians were reportedly killed and 48 injured in the central part of the country due to ongoing fighting mostly in Kabul, Ghazni, Khost, Paktya and Paktika provinces last week. 1,750 people affected by floods received assistance in Maidan Wardak province and 1,274 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Ghazni province. A total of 6,906 IDPs were identified to receive assistance in Kabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Uruzgan provinces in the coming days. Needs assessments are ongoing for a reported 1,715 people displaced by conflict in Kabul province.

North-east: 2,100 people displaced by fighting in Takhar province

Clashes were reported in Khan Abad, Dashti-e-Archi and Qala-e-Zal districts in Kunduz province. In Baghlan province, the conflict was concentrated in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan-e-Jadid and Doshi districts. In Takhar province, NSAGs reportedly established checkpoints on the main roads connecting Taloqan to Baharak, Khan Abad, Fayzabad and Baharak to Dashti-e-Archi district. Ongoing clashes between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of 200 households, (approximately 2,100 people) in Chal district in Takhar province. Two people were reportedly killed and one person was wounded in Argo district in Badakhshan province and Cha-ab district in Takhar province due to fighting. Assessment teams identified 206 households (approximately 1,442 people) displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces to receive assistance in the coming days. Humanitarian assistance reached 1,132 households (approximately 7,924 people) affected by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: 12,768 people identified to receive immediate humanitarian aid

Conflict continued mainly in Sherzad and Khogyani districts in Nangarhar province and Ghaziabad in Kunar province. Some 12,768 people were identified to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 23,163 people received humanitarian assistance including IDPs, undocumented returnees and people who received food aid as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 6,062 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 5,667 children were vaccinated for polio and measles. On 26 October, humanitarian organisations supported the Government to launch a Polio and de-worming campaign to reach an estimated one million children under five across the east.

North: 8,302 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid

Armed clashes and attacks continued to impact civilians during the reporting period. Interagency teams verified 1,155 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. The majority (924 people) were displaced from Khwaja Sabz Posh, Qaysar and Bilcheragh districts in Faryab province due to military operations and clashes in October. A total of 8,302 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance.

