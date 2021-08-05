Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (26 July – 1 August 2021)

KEY FIGURES

IDPs IN 2021 (AS OF 25 JULY)

359,002

People displaced by conflict (verified)

178,872

Received assistance (including 2020 caseload)

NATURAL DISASTERS IN 2021 (AS OF 1 AUGUST)

24,633

Number of people affected by natural disasters

RETURNEES IN 2021 (AS OF 22 JULY)

652,819

Returnees from Iran

7,320

Returnees from Pakistan

46

Returnees from other countries

South: Fighting escalates near provincial capitals

During the reporting period, conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) escalated sharply particularly in the provincial capitals of Kandahar City, Kandahar province and Lashkargah, Hilmand province. Elsewhere in Hilmand, the NSAG reportedly took control of Nad-e Ali District Administrative Centre after hours of fighting. Additionally, ANSF clearing operations supported by frequent airstrikes continued in various Police Districts in Kandahar city and in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province.

The ongoing fighting in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces have led to the displacement of civilians to adjacent calmer areas within the provincial capitals and neighbouring districts. Moreover, there are reports of increased civilian casualties, destruction/damages of civilians’ houses, shops and hospitals in Kandahar and Lashkargah. Hospitals are under increased pressure to provide medical services to injured civilians, particularly trauma cases. Consequently, some hospitals are only able to treat patients wounded by conflict and referring patients to other health facilities. Local authorities reported additional internally displaced persons (IDPs) arriving from different parts of Lashkargah city and that civilian and humanitarian movements being impeded by ongoing conflict.

On 1 August, interagency response consisting of food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, physiotherapy and cash aid was completed for 2,206 IDPs in Kandahar. Aid has been coordinated to respond to 998 IDPs in Kandahar who will receive aid the coming days.