04 Sep 2019

Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (26 August – 1 September 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (534.82 KB)

KEY FIGURES

PEOPLE ASSISTED (PAST WEEK)

4,900 People received assistance

IDPS IN 2019 (AS OF 1 SEP)

230,000 People newly displaced

197,500 Received assistance

RETURNEES IN 2019 (AS OF 24 AUG)

292,200 Returnees from Iran

17,800 Returnees from Pakistan

10,400 Returnees from other countries

HRP REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

612M Requested (US$)

249M 41% funded (US$)

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND

28M Contributions (US$)

6M Pledges (US$)

26.5M Expenditure

3.86M Programmable amount*

* Including carry over before HFU cost-plan 2020

Northeast: At least 60 civilian casualties

On 31 August, heavy fighting broke out between the Taliban and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in Kunduz city. People stayed in their homes until the fighting subsided at the end of the day. According to the Health Cluster, at least five people were killed and 56 others were injured. Phone and power services were interrupted during the fighting but were partly restored by the next day. A number of civilians reportedly moved to safer locations within the city. In Kunduz city, some humanitarian partners have since resumed operations and started rapid assessments within the city to evaluate humanitarian needs.

On 1 September, new clashes were also reported between the Taliban and ANSF in Pul-e Khumri city, Baghlan province. Casualties have been reported, but numbers are still unconfirmed. As of 2 September, fighting had reportedly reduced in some parts of the city, but some areas remained volatile, causing some displacement to nearby villages. Due to the intermittent disruption of telecommunications and road movements, an assessment of humanitarian impact, including the number of displaced, remains difficult.

Between 24 and 28 August, 4,025 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict in Eshkmesh district, Takhar province into Kunduz City received a range of life-saving assistance. Across the region, an additional 2,940 vulnerable IDPs affected by conflict were identified as in need of aid.

