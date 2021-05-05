Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (26 April – 2 May 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian displacement

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued. Detonation of improvised explosive device (IED) were reported in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

In Kandahar province, armed clashes were reported in Arghandab, Panjwayi, Maywand and Zheray districts. Clearing operations continued in Kandahar provinces—nearly 315 IEDs have reportedly been cleared by the Government in Arghandab district. The clearing of 44 IEDs is ongoing in Panjwayi district. One civilian was reportedly killed and four others wounded by IED detonations across Kandahar province in the last week.

In Hilmand province, hostilities were reported in Basharan, Soor Godar,Spina Kotta and Sarparikari areas of Lashkargah district. In Garmser district, six IEDs were successfully defused by the Government. A girl was reportedly wounded by an IED detonation in the same district last week.

While comparatively calm, sporadic fighting continued to be reported in Uruzgan, Nimroz and Zabul provinces. On 1 May, one health worker was reportedly killed in cross fire between ANSF and NSAG in Zabul province

According to provincial authorities, 2,842 people were displaced from Arghestan district of Kandahar province to Spin Boldak and Kandahar city. The information has been shared with interagency assessment teams for verification.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 1,750 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. In Nimroz province, the needs assessment of IDPs are ongoing which started on 29 April.

North-east: 10,500 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. A total of 10,500 people were reportedly displaced due to ongoing fighting in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

During the reporting period, a total of 2,940 people affected by rainfall received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces. An additional 4,375 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 938 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In addition, 3,232 vulnerable people received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces.

East: 18,459 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east. According to initial reports, on 2 May, 150 families (approximately 1,050 people) were displaced within Alishang district of Laghman province due to fighting. Interagency assessment teams will be deployed to assess the needs of displaced people.

On 26 April, three children were reportedly killed and 10 children reportedly wounded when a rocket hit the provincial governor’s compound in Asad Abad district of Kunar province. On 29 April, three civilians, including children, were reportedly killed when mortar shell hit their house in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province. A total of six people were reportedly injured by IED detonations in Jalalabad city in the last week.

This week, 105 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 18,459 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 1,414 newly displaced people, 2,989 people affected by rainfall, 70 undocumented returnees and 13,989 vulnerable people who received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 1,187 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 117 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: 1,116 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation has deteriorated in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. Between 25 and 30 April, at least four people were reportedly killed and nine others reportedly wounded including, women and children, due to ongoing fighting and IED detonations across the west.

According to officials, 560 people were affected by last week’s floods in Ghor and Hirat provinces. Interagency assessment teams are deployed to assess the humanitarian needs of people. During the reporting period, 1,116 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Ghor province.

Centre: Increased violence resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained volatile in Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa, Logar, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. On 30 April, 25 people were reportedly killed and dozens of people were reportedly injured by a Suicide Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (SVBIED) in Puli-e-Alam, Logar province. This explosion also damaged parts of the provincial hospital and medical equipment. Despite this, the delivery of health services to people has now resumed. On 1 May, seven people were reportedly killed and 15 others were reportedly injured after a major fire broke out and dozens of fuel tankers, trucks and other vehicle were burnt in Police District 17 of Kabul city, Kabul province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,232 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni, Logar and Paktya provinces. A total of 1,246 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Ghazni and Parwan provinces. In addition, needs assessments are ongoing for 2,030 reported IDPs in Kabul and Paktika provinces.

North: 868 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and NSAGs continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. A total of 147 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province. In addition, 868 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.