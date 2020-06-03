Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (25 May – 31 May 2020)

Northeast: 1,400 people displaced by ongoing fighting in Takhar

Despite the declaration of a three-day ceasefire between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) over the Eid-el-Fitr holidays, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in the northeast mostly in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Road access in the north remained closed to humanitarian traffic.

Nine civilians were reportedly killed by fighting: three civilians were killed in the Kheshkay area of Khanabad district in Kunduz province on 26 May and six civilians were killed in the Khosh Dara area, Andarab district in Baghlan province on 24 May.

Reportedly, 200 families (approximately 1,400 people) were displaced as a result of ongoing fighting in the Quruq-Sai area in Kalafgan district to Taloqan city in Takhar province.

Flash floods affected 60 households (approximately 420 people) in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. Interagency assessment teams were deployed to assess their humanitarian needs.

East: almost 10,000 people received humanitarian assistance

While the security situation across the east was relatively calm due to the three-day ceasefire, during the reporting period fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG were reported in Laghman, Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, with the majority of clashes in the latter. In two separate instances, the exchange of heavy gunfire and mortars between the ANSF and an NSAG caused civilian casualties in Alishang in Laghman province and Khogyani in Nangarhar.

A total of 2,527 people affected by natural disasters and conflict received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance in Kunar province. Also, 7,266 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Laghman and Nuristan province. 1,818 people were identified to receive food in the coming days under WFP’s seasonal support programme.

In addition, 262 returnees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 10 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

On 27 May, a Ministry of Public Health delegation visited Jalalabad to meet with health officials and partners following reports of widespread typhoid or COVID-19 symptoms in the east. For more information, please see the latest COVID-19 report.

North: Over 7,000 people received humanitarian assistance in Balkh

The northern part of the country remained relatively calm with a lower number of security incidents reported compared to previous weeks thought to be due to the three-day ceasefire.

Interagency assessment teams verified 1,085 people affected by conflict in Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. Also, interagency teams started assessing the needs of internally displaced people in Jawzjan province on 27 May following a large scale displacement of civilians from Mingajik district of Jawzjan province due to armed clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG.

In addition, 7,346 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh province.

South: Ongoing fighting resulted in civilian casualties

After three days of calm during the Eid ceasefire, the security situation returned to volatility in the south involving improvised explosive devices (IED), airstrikes and armed clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG. On 25 May, a woman and her three children were reportedly killed and the driver wounded when their vehicle was struck by a roadside IED detonation in Miyanshin district in Kandahar province. In another incident, two children were reportedly killed and five civilians were wounded by an IED detonation in Kandahar city.

On 30 May, 465 people affected by conflict received food, relief and WASH items in Hilmand province. Furthermore, interagency assessment teams continued to identify the people affected by conflict in Nad-e-Ali, Hilmand province.

Centre: 952 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian aid

While the ceasefire provided a break in violence across the central part of the country, the overall security situation remained unstable with reports of fighting, IED attacks and criminality.

During the reporting period, 952 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Kapisa and Khost provinces while an additional 479 people affected by natural disasters were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Need assessments for 2,387 people displaced by conflict are ongoing in Parwan province.

West: three children were reportedly killed by an unexploded ordnance

On 24 May, three children were reportedly killed by an unexploded ordnance while playing in the Chashma Doozdak area in Muqure district of Badghis province. On 28 May, according to local authorities, the spread of Sunn pests is affecting crops in Badghis province and causes yield losses. In the past three months, local authorities have been combatting locust infestations, but due to the smaller size of Sunn pests, insect catching nets have not able to effectively control them.

From 24 to 30 May, 2,203 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 462 people (21 per cent) received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. The number of returns in the reporting period decreased by half compared to the same period last week likely due to the Eid holidays.

Interagency teams are conducting needs assessments of people affected by conflict in Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Hirat provinces.