Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (25 – 31 October 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

In This Issue:

South: Winterisation assessment started in Hilmand

North-east: Over 187,000 people receive food aid

North: 2,408 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

East: Civilians casualties from IEDs and violence

West: Returnees in need of shelter and humanitarian assistance

Centre: Over 5,000 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

