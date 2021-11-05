Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (25 – 31 October 2021)
In This Issue:
South: Winterisation assessment started in Hilmand
North-east: Over 187,000 people receive food aid
North: 2,408 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance
East: Civilians casualties from IEDs and violence
West: Returnees in need of shelter and humanitarian assistance
Centre: Over 5,000 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance
