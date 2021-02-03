Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (25 – 31 January 2021)

South: Hundreds of people displaced by ongoing fighting in Kandahar province

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

In Kandahar, fighting continued mainly in Arghandab, Zheray and Panjwayi districts. Ongoing fighting displaced hundreds of people in Kandahar province, but the exact number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is yet to be confirmed.

Humanitarian actors with coordination of provincial authorities are assessing the needs of IDPs and will provide them with immediate assistance. Farmers and agricultural activities continued to be affected by ongoing fighting. All movements on the main highway-1 connecting Hilmand to Kandahar provinces reportedly resumed, however improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the highway continue to pose a threat.

In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued along with the threat of IED attacks in Dehrawud, Gizab and Tirinkot districts. Two civilians were reportedly killed and eight others wounded by an IED detonation in Tirinkot district.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nahr-eSaraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Targeted killings continued to be reported in Lashkargah city. The main road connecting Lashkargah to Grehk remained closed to all movements. Also, the threat of IEDs along main roads hindered civilian movement across Hilmand province. During the reporting period, two civilians were reportedly killed and 15 others wounded when their bus was hit by an IED on highway-1 connecting Hilmand to Kandahar provinces. During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 1,660 people displaced by conflict to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in Kandahar province. On 27 January, 1,301 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Kandahar province.

North-east: 30,653 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the north-east mainly in Shenwar and Kharuty areas of Kunduz city, Kunduz province, Nahr-e-Khushk, Dahna-e-Ghory and Dand-e-Shahabuddin areas of Pul-e-Khumri district of Baghlan province and Baharak district of Takhar province. Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 30,653 people affected by conflict in Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Assessment teams identified 1,032 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.